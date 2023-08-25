State DEM, Lee County monitoring tropical system likely for the Gulf

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has been ordered to prepare for a storm that could affect Florida next week and the Lee County Emergency Management and partners are monitoring conditions.

A system was being tracked Friday by The National Hurricane Center and was forecast to move into the Gulf this weekend or later and could cause unsettled weather. If it strengthens into a named storm, it would be Idalia.

The National Hurricane Center’s seven-day outlook indicated the system, with a 70 percent chance of formation into a named storm, could go anywhere from Florida’s west coast to the Panhandle.

Lee County recognizes that post-Hurricane Ian, some residents could be more susceptible to impacts than a typical tropical event. The county is planning to assist as necessary and is prepared to respond operationally, depending on conditions.

Lee County Natural Resources and the Department of Transportation continue to maintain and monitor drainage canals, ditches and swales.

The county would like to remind residents that roadside ditches and swales are designed to drain. However, they may hold water for some time during significant rain events.

Lee County Natural Resources reports that the county’s water levels remain lower than average due to lack of normal rainfall this season, which should help throughout the upcoming anticipated weather event.

Other departments that could be impacted operationally during hurricane season also are monitoring and planning and are prepared.

As we do throughout hurricane season, we encourage residents to take time now to prepare themselves and their families.

This weekend starts the second state disaster preparedness tax holiday, presenting an opportunity for residents and business owners to check their emergency kits and review their emergency plans. Learn more about it at https://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep/Pages/default.aspx.

Buy supplies, have a plan, download the LeePrepares App and sign up for Alert Lee at https://alertlee.com/. Visit www.LeeEOC.com to read the All Hazards Guide and view refreshed, post-Hurricane Ian preparation videos, which cover everything from making your plan ahead of a storm to the recovery process that follows.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. The Florida News Service and the Florida Public Emergency Radio Network contributed to this report.