© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

Lee, Charlotte among 33 counties in State of Emergency declaration

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT
Invest 93l
NOAA/NHC
/
WGCU
Invest 93l

A State of Emergency was declared Saturday for 33 counties in Florida — including Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota — ahead of a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-171, declaring the state of emergency in preparation for Invest 93L, which is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days.

The precautions were taken to ensure communities, infrastructure and resources are prepared, including those communities are still recovering following Hurricane Ian. To read the Executive Order, click here.

To find resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.

The forecast currently places a tropical storm or hurricane making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast early – mid next week, with the potential for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and for isolated tornadic activity. The State of Emergency was issued for the following 33 counties:

  • Alachua
  • Bay
  • Calhoun
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Columbia
  • DeSoto
  • Dixie
  • Franklin
  • Gadsden
  • Gilchrist
  • Gulf
  • Hamilton
  • Hardee
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Lee
  • Leon
  • Levy
  • Liberty
  • Madison
  • Manatee
  • Marion
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • Sumter
  • Suwannee
  • Taylor
  • Wakulla

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Weather SWFLTropical StormStormHurricane Season 2023WGCU News
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff