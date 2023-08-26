Lee, Charlotte among 33 counties in State of Emergency declaration

A State of Emergency was declared Saturday for 33 counties in Florida — including Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota — ahead of a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-171, declaring the state of emergency in preparation for Invest 93L, which is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days.

The precautions were taken to ensure communities, infrastructure and resources are prepared, including those communities are still recovering following Hurricane Ian. To read the Executive Order, click here.

To find resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.

The forecast currently places a tropical storm or hurricane making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast early – mid next week, with the potential for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and for isolated tornadic activity. The State of Emergency was issued for the following 33 counties:



Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

