Lee, Charlotte among 33 counties in State of Emergency declaration; Tropical Depression 10 designated

A State of Emergency has been declared for 33 of Florida’s 67 counties. This comes ahead of Tropical Depression Ten forecasted to impact the Panhandle and parts of the Peninsula next week.

Governor DeSantis, who signed an Executive Order on Saturday to declare the state of emergency, said that although impacts aren’t forecasted for the state until next week, the declaration will allow families and communities to prepare. Counties included in the state of emergency include:

Southwest Florida:

Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee

Through the remainder of the weekend, TD Ten is expected to remain within the vicinity of the Yucatan peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea. By early next week, it will likely emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico, where it should continue to intensify and continue on a northward track.

Panhandle:

Gulf, Bay, Calhoun, Liberty, Franklin, Gadsden, Leon, Wakulla, Jefferson, Taylor, Madison

North Florida:

Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, Dixie, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Alachua, Marion

Central Florida: Citrus, Hernando, Sumter, Hillsboro, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk

For now, tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive across parts of the Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday morning.

Please keep in mind that although forecast uncertainty remains, heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous surf will be possible across portions of the state by the middle of the week. In addition, the risk for tornadoes could arise, but this will depend on the strength and position of TD 10.

Interests along Florida’s Panhandle and Gulf Coast are encouraged to continually monitor the forecast this weekend and next week. Residents are reminded that Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is in effect and runs through September 8.

Please check your hurricane plan and supplies. It's also important to check back several times a day because the track and intensity are certain to change.

Copyright 2023 Storm Center.