Weather watchers keeping eye on slow-developing system in Gulf

NOAA's National Hurricane Center is reporting on a small area of low pressure with disorganized thunderstorm activity that has formed in the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico about 75 miles northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Further development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while the system moves slowly northwestward. Around midweek, the low is forecast to merge with a frontal system over the western Gulf of Mexico. Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent; Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.

There is also a low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands (AL92) that continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

This system has become better organized since yesterday, and environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days.

A tropical depression is likely to form around midweek while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent; Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.

