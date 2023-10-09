© 2023 WGCU News
Weather watchers keeping eye on slow-developing system in Gulf

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT
NOAA
/
WGCU
NOAA's National Hurricane Center is reporting on a small area of low pressure with disorganized thunderstorm  activity that has formed in the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico 
about 75 miles northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico.  

Further  development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while the  system moves slowly northwestward.  

Around midweek, the low is forecast to merge with a frontal system over the western Gulf of 
Mexico.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent; Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.

There is also a low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands (AL92) that continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

This system has become better organized since yesterday, and environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days.

A tropical depression is likely to form around midweek while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent; Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.

