Lee County, partners activate Cold Weather Outreach Plan ahead of frigid weekend forecast

Lee County Government is coordinating with its partnering entities this weekend to activate its Cold Weather Outreach Plan.

Severe Weather Outreach Teams are mobilized to specific locations when inland temperatures are projected to drop to 40 degrees or lower for an extended period.

Teams include Human & Veteran Services staff and members of the HOT Team (Housing, Outreach and Treatment), including law enforcement and Centerstone Behavioral Health. Teams provide cold weather items and access to transportation to shelter at the Bob Janes Empowerment Center.

Outreach efforts began today and will continue through the weekend.

Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ coordinated entry phone line has information regarding outreach locations, transportation assistance, sheltering and supplies. The number is 239-533-7996.

The department’s Lee Reach app, which is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, will also be updated. Persons experiencing homelessness can sign up to receive push alerts from the app.

The county has identified several designated outreach locations on or near LeeTran routes where volunteers and staff will distribute blankets, hand-warmers, socks, and assist with transportation if a person experiencing homelessness accepts a sheltering offer.

Lion’s Park, 2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., Fort Myers

Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First St., Fort Myers

Rosa Parks Transfer Station, 2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers

Edison Mall Transfer Station, southeast corner of the mall near Solomon Blvd.

Cape Coral Transfer Center, 820 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

Terrace, Cape Coral North Fort Myers Library/North Fort Myers Community Park, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

South Fort Myers Transfer Station, 13182 South Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers.

Schandler Hall Park, 419 Royal Palm Park Road, Fort Myers

Emergency Management is monitoring the cold temperatures and encourages residents to monitor updates from the National Weather Service.

For more information about the Lee County Human & Veteran Services, visit www.leegov.com/dhs.

