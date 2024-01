The National Weather Service forecasts a low of 42 degrees in Charlotte County with wind chills in the 30s Wednesday night.

The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold.

Guests will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 8 p.m.

For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-740-1929 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.