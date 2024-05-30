Glades County issues burn ban as drought-like conditions increase

National Integrated Drought Information System / WGCU Drought monitor map of Florida

Add Glades County to the list of those issuing burn bans across the state due to drought-like conditions.

The Glades County Commissioners issued the ban this week after determining emergency conditions including extreme drought and related weather concerns existed.



Related actions

The Glades ban prohibits all outdoor burning including yard waste, fireworks and outdoor ignition sources. The ban will remain until canceled by the commissioners.

Glades becomes the 11th Florida county to place a total ban on burning with the Florida Forestry Service reporting such bans in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Polk, Sarasota and Seminole counties.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.