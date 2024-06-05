Cape Coral issues temporary burn ban; campfires, fire pits prohibited

A temporary burn ban has been put into effect in Cape Coral.

The burn ban will remain in effect until the local drought index is below 600 for seven consecutive days. In Southwest Florida that number is ranging from 500 to more than 700 in recent weeks.

The ordinance the city put into place prohibits recreational burns (i.e. fire pits, campfires) and City permitted burns (i.e. bonfires and land clearing control burns). This also includes burning vegetative debris.



Fires solely for cooking purposes where the fire, flames, and heat generated are fully contained within the confines of the device being used (i.e. grill) are still allowed.

In addition to following the burn ban restrictions, the Cape Coral Fire Department requests the community be vigilant in not disposing of lit smoking materials outdoors, including from a car window.

The Department also requests vehicles, including ATVs, only be operated on paved, gravel, or dirt surfaces and not on grass or other vegetation.

