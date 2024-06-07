A family communication plan helps in advance of major storms

In case of a major storm or disaster, your family members should all know and understand the procedures to keep in contact with one another.

Making a family communication plan can help with this.

Choose the same person for each family member to get in contact with. It may be easier to get ahold of someone outside of your region.

Make the chosen person the “In Case of Emergency” (ICE) contact in your phone. Emergency officials will check the ICE listings to contact someone you know in urgent situations.

Confirm that every member of your family has the emergency contact’s phone number, and email address and has a cell phone.

Texting is recommended. Texting does not tie up phone lines for emergency workers and can work around network disruptions, unlike phone calls.

Keep your family contact information and meeting spot location in a safe place, such as a wallet, backpack, phone or even taped inside a notebook.

Someone outside of your region should be the designated primary contact for relatives and friends who live out of town.

It is also recommended that there is a discussion on the best ways to respond to a natural disaster with your family members.

Be aware of the type of hazards that affect your family.

Be aware of your home's risk of storm effects.

Decide your evacuation route. Look to stay at a family or friend's place who are in safer areas first, then look toward county shelters.

Know alternate evacuation plans as backup options.

Review your homeowners and flood insurance policies. Keep these documents in a safe, dry place.

Refill prescription medications you would need to take with you.

Stock up on non-perishable supplies to last several days.

Make a disaster supply kit.

If you have pets, prepare two different emergency kits just for them.

If you shelter in place, put everything your pet would need in one kit.

If you must evacuate, make a portable version of the kit for your pet.



