A family communication plan helps in advance of major storms
In case of a major storm or disaster, your family members should all know and understand the procedures to keep in contact with one another.
Making a family communication plan can help with this.
- Choose the same person for each family member to get in contact with. It may be easier to get ahold of someone outside of your region.
- Make the chosen person the “In Case of Emergency” (ICE) contact in your phone. Emergency officials will check the ICE listings to contact someone you know in urgent situations.
- Confirm that every member of your family has the emergency contact’s phone number, and email address and has a cell phone.
- Texting is recommended. Texting does not tie up phone lines for emergency workers and can work around network disruptions, unlike phone calls.
- Keep your family contact information and meeting spot location in a safe place, such as a wallet, backpack, phone or even taped inside a notebook.
- Someone outside of your region should be the designated primary contact for relatives and friends who live out of town.
It is also recommended that there is a discussion on the best ways to respond to a natural disaster with your family members.
- Be aware of the type of hazards that affect your family.
- Be aware of your home's risk of storm effects.
- Decide your evacuation route. Look to stay at a family or friend's place who are in safer areas first, then look toward county shelters.
- Know alternate evacuation plans as backup options.
- Review your homeowners and flood insurance policies. Keep these documents in a safe, dry place.
- Refill prescription medications you would need to take with you.
- Stock up on non-perishable supplies to last several days.
- Make a disaster supply kit.
If you have pets, prepare two different emergency kits just for them.
- If you shelter in place, put everything your pet would need in one kit.
- If you must evacuate, make a portable version of the kit for your pet.
