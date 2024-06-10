Flood watch issued for Collier, Glades and Hendry counties

A flood watch has been issued for Collier, Glades and Hendry counties beginning at midnight Monday and running through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued the watch for most of the southern end of the state from the Collier line over to Palm Beach County.

The NWS forecasters said impacts will include excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low - lying and flood - prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Enhanced tropical moisture is expected to pool across South

Florida beginning on Tuesday.

That moisture will result in periods of heavy rain. High rainfall rates and slow moving storms will result in flooding concerns, especially in urban and poor drainage locations.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday Morning through Wednesday evening are forecast to be 5 - 8 inches across Southwest Florida and the Lake Okeechobee region, and 2 - 5 inches over the East Coast Metro, with locally higher amounts possible. Additional heavy rain is possible later in the week.

In Lee County, the forecast called for steady precipitation all week, from 80 to 100 percent most every day. Total rain accumulation for Monday and Tuesday were forecast up to six inches.

Charlotte, Sarasota and counties north are forecast with less significant amounts and percentages of rain.

