Hendry County lifts month-long burn ban after week of heavy rains

The burn ban on unregulated outdoor fires activated in Hendry County has been lifted effective Monday.

Hendry County activated the ban for unregulated fires for all of the county on May 14 after dry weather conditions impacted the area.

An unregulated fire means any outdoor fire, other than a cook fire, which is not permitted by a governmental agency. Outdoor fires include, but are not limited to, bonfires, campfires or burning of yard debris.

A burn ban put into place by Lee County on June 4 was lifted a week later after rains began in Southwest Florida.

Lee County enacted the ban for unincorporated Lee County and municipalities due to increasingly dry conditions throughout the area.

Lee county’s ordinance banned “outdoor burning ignition sources,” including campfires, bonfires and trash burning. Grills for food and backyard fire rings are not included. Officials ask all county residents to be mindful of dry conditions and to use good judgment to mitigate potential for significant wildfires.

A burn ban remains in effect in Sarasota, Charlotte and Collier county until an official rescission is made by the authorizing body.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.