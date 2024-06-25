Charlotte County lifts nearly month-long outdoor burn ban

Charlotte County has rescinded a ban on all outdoor burning.

On Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted to lift the burn ban during their regular commission meeting.

Recent rains were enough to lessen drought-like conditions in Charlotte and surrounding areas. Burn bans were lifted recently in Lee, Hendry and Sarasota counties. A ban remains in Glades and Collier counties.

For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-833-5610 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

