© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte County lifts nearly month-long outdoor burn ban

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:55 AM EDT
Braun, Michael

Charlotte County has rescinded a ban on all outdoor burning.

On Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted to lift the burn ban during their regular commission meeting.

Recent rains were enough to lessen drought-like conditions in Charlotte and surrounding areas. Burn bans were lifted recently in Lee, Hendry and Sarasota counties. A ban remains in Glades and Collier counties.

For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-833-5610 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Weather WGCU NewsBurn BanCharlotte County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff