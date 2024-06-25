© 2024 WGCU News
Westward moving tropical wave in the Caribbean being watched

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 25, 2024 at 7:32 AM EDT
The National Hurricane Centeris reporting a westward moving tropical wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for slow development once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week.

The NHC is forecasting formation chances through 48 hours as low, near 0 percent, and formation chances through 7 days also low, at 20 percent.

