NHC has second Atlantic-area tropical wave under observation

The National Hurricane Center reports there are now two tropical waves under observation in the Western Caribbean and Eastern Atlantic Ocean.

For the Western Caribbean/Southwestern Gulf of Mexico region, a tropical wave moving into the central Caribbean Sea is producing limited shower activity as it moves quickly westward at around 25 mph.

Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some gradual development late this week over the western Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

Formation chances through 48 hours are low at 10 percent. Formation chances through 7 days are also low at 20 percent.

For the Eastern Tropical Atlantic region, a tropical wave centered a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some slow development of this system is possible late this week into early next week while it moves generally westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

Formation chances through 48 hours are low at near 0 percent. Formation chances through 7 days are also low at 30 percent.

