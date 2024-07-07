Heat advisory again, this time most of Florida is affected

NWS / WGCU

A heat advisory was continued Sunday for the third day and was in effect from noon to 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service advisory extended to every Florida county from Escambia in the Panhandle all along the state's western coastline around the tip and up to Palm Beach.

The advisory warned of peak heat index values up to 110 degrees.

The NWS also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Atlantic coastal waters, southeast Florida, southern Florida, southwest Florida and Gulf of Mexico scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, with the highest chances remaining over the Lake Okeechobee region. The strongest storms could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Slow moving thunderstorms combined with the potential for

heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.

Slow moving thunderstorms combined with the potential for heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding especially for the low lying and poor drainage areas across Southwest Florida.

Excessive heat is expected through Thursday with heat indices over 100 degrees expected each day through the next week, and peak values up to 110 possible.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible each day throughout most of the week. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Slow storm motions could also result in localized flooding, particularly near the metro areas.

Precautions for the advisory recommend drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

