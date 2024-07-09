Heat advisory for a fifth day -- now just affecting the tip of Florida

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the southern tip of Florida today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with heat index values ranging from 105 to 112 expected.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the fifth straight day.

The area under the advisory according to the NWS includes portions of southeast, southern, and Southwest Florida including Glades, Hendry, Collier and Monroe counties.

The National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook for includes scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon, with the highest chances remaining over the Lake Okeechobee region. The strongest storms could contain gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

Slow moving thunderstorms combined with the potential for heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.

For Wednesday through Monday, scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible each day throughout the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

The strongest storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Slow storm motions could also result in localized flooding, particularly near the metro areas.

Heat indices over 100 degrees are expected each day throughout the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Precautions for the advisory recommend drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

