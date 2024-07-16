Heat advisory continues across Collier County; heat index to 112

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday for all of Collier County.

The advisory warned of peak heat index values from 107 up to 112 degrees. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

The NWS also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Atlantic coastal waters, southeast Florida, southern Florida, southwest Florida and the Gulf of Mexico with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon, with the highest chances remaining over the Lake Okeechobee region.

The strongest storms could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. Slow moving thunderstorms combined with the potential for heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.

Slow moving thunderstorms combined with the potential for heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding especially for the low lying and poor drainage areas across Southwest Florida.

Excessive heat is expected through Thursday with heat indices over 100 degrees expected each day through the next week, and peak values up to 110 possible.

Precautions for the advisory recommend drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.