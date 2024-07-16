© 2024 WGCU News
Put trash to curb earlier in some Lee County areas due to high heat

Published July 16, 2024 at 6:07 AM EDT
The City of Bonita Springs and Town of Fort Myers Beach are moving to single-day collections with garbage, recycling and yard waste to be collected on the same day.
Lee County
/
File
Some areas of Lee County will see trash, recycling and yard-waste pickup begin an hour earlier due to weather conditions.

Residents of unincorporated Lee County in Pine Island, Matlacha, North Fort Myers, Fort Myers Shores, Alva, Lehigh Acres, south Fort Myers and the Village of Estero are asked to set their trash, recycling and yard waste to the curb by 5 a.m. beginning this week.

This is one hour earlier than the typical set-out time of 6 a.m. The temporary change is to help Waste Pro drivers avoid excessive heat during summertime’s late afternoons.

This does not impact the day of the week residents have their materials collected; that remains the same.

To learn more about what to set out at the curb and proper disposal methods, visit Lee County Solid Waste at www.leegov.com/solidwaste.

To recall what your collection day is, visit www.leegov.com and input your address into the “Resident Information Lookup” on the home page.

