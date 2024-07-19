Heat advisory issued for Collier, Glades, Hendry and eastward

The National Weather Service issueda heat advisory todayfrom 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today for all of Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties.

The advisory warned of peak heat index values from 105 up to 110 degrees. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

The NWS also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Atlantic coastal waters, southeast Florida, southern Florida, southwest Florida and the Gulf of Mexico with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms expected today, especially this afternoon into early evening. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain are possible.

For Saturday through Thursday scattered thunderstorms will continue to be possible each day this weekend and into next week. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

Heat indices could continue to rise to near or in excess of advisory thresholds this weekend.

An elevated risk of rip currents is possible this weekend along the Atlantic beaches as easterly flow strengthens.

Precautions for the advisory recommend drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.