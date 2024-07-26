Some development is expected in tropical wave moving over Atlantic

Near the Lesser and Greater Antilles there is an area of disturbed weather moving over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean that is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center said that some development of this system will be possible while it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week and moves generally west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles toward the latter part of the week.

Formation chances through 48 hours are low and near 0 percent; through 7 days chances remain low and at 20 percent.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.