Heat advisory returns to Florida; index could hit up to 112 in spots

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. today across all of the state.

Heat index values in Southwest and Southeast Florida, from the Tampa area and on down, are expected up to 112 in some spots.

The National Weather Service says regular highs in South and Southwestern Florida counties will range from 91 to 95. Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are expected today, primarily over Southwest Florida.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

It's also recommended to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and try and limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

In addition, there is a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Atlantic coastal waters, southeast Florida, southern Florida, southwest Florida and Gulf of Mexico.

For today and tonight, max heat indices will range between 105 and 110 late this morning through early this evening.

Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are expected today, primarily over Southwest Florida. The strongest thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.



Day two through seven Friday through Wednesday. Rain chances will increase Friday into the upcoming weekend as tropical wave approaches the region. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

Multiple rounds of heavy downpours could create the potential for localized flooding on Saturday and Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center continues to give this tropical wave a medium chance of development over the next several days as it moves closer to the region.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible on Sunday during the high tide cycle along the Gulf Coast.

Hazardous marine conditions could develop over the Atlantic and Gulf waters during the upcoming weekend as winds and seas potentially increase.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.