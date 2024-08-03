Storm preparation information as tropical system nears Florida

Several South Florida counties are under a tropical storm warning through this weekend and are expecting severe weather.

The American Red Cross offers a few preparedness tips

In case of an evacuation, be prepared by having an emergency plan, creating an emergency kit and stay connected.

Know where you will go, how you will get there, and where you will stay. Gather food, water, and medicine. Organize supplies into a Go-Kit and a Stay-at-Home Kit. Sign up for free emergency alerts from your local government.



Watch for storm signs, such as darkening skies, lightning flashes and increasing wind.



If thunder roars, go indoors. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be in danger of lightning. Postpone outdoor activities if thunderstorms are likely to occur. Many people struck by lightning aren’t in the area where it’s raining.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, take shelter in a substantial building or vehicle with the windows closed.



Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds. Avoid using electrical equipment and telephones. Use battery-powered or hand-crank radios instead. Keep away from windows, and don’t take a bath/shower or use plumbing.

If you are driving, try to safely exit the road and park.



Stay in your vehicle and turn on the emergency flashers until the heavy rain ends. Avoid touching metal or other surfaces that conduct electricity in and outside of the vehicle.

If you’re outside and cannot reach a safe building, avoid high ground, water, tall or isolated trees and metal objects, such as fences and bleachers.



Picnic shelters, dugouts and sheds are NOT safe places to be.

If someone has been struck by lightning, call 911.



Anyone who has sustained a lightning strike requires professional medical care. Check the person for burns and other injuries. If the person has stopped breathing, begin CPR. It’s safe to touch people who have been struck by lightning, as they don’t retain an electrical charge.

