City of Sarasota declares a local state of emergency; North Port, Fort Myers Beach officials to follow at morning meetings

The City of Sarasota on Monday declared a local state of emergency, which is a procedural step to allow emergency funding for any necessary repairs.

Officials in North Port and in Fort Myers Beach are expected to meet Monday morning to also declare local states of emergency.

Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown approved the declaration in consultation and coordination with Sarasota County officials, Emergency Manager Todd Kerkering and Mayor Liz Alpert.

Additionally, in regards to city operations:



City of Sarasota administrative offices and recreational facilities are closed today.

Garbage/recycling/yard waste pickup will be delayed one day this week.

Today’s City Commission meeting has been canceled and rescheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at City Hall.

For the latest updates visit www.Sarasotafl.gov/Alerts Also, follow the City of Sarasota social media channels and monitor local news and weather reports.

Officials in the Town of Fort Myers Beach will hold an Emergency Town Council Meeting at 9 a.m. today, to declare a Local State of Emergency.

The meeting will be at the Town Council Chambers, 2731 Oak Street, and will be streamed live on youtube.

In North Port, city offices closed Monday included Warm Mineral Springs Park, North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center and the Morgan Family Community Center, as well as athletic fields.

Garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk pickups will continue as scheduled for City of North Port customers.

Tonight's North Port United Tour meeting at American Legion Post 254 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Visit NorthPortFL.gov/Alerts for the latest updates and information.

In Punta Gorda, all major roads have re-opened.

Roads currently closed due to flooding are Wood Street between Marion Avenue and Olympia Avenue and Berry, Dolly, Chasteen, and McGregor Streets between Retta Esplanade and Marion Avenue.

Ponce De Leon Park is closed.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.