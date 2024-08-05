Private well testing kits available in Charlotte Co. after TD Debby

Charlotte County residents concerned their private wells may have been contaminated by flooding from Hurricane Debby, can test your water at no cost through Aug. 9.

Follow these steps:



Pick up a kit from the Department of Health in Charlotte County Environmental Health office, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Follow the directions on the kit’s instruction sheet. Take the water sample to the Benchmark Private Well Testing Laboratory before 3 p.m. through Thursday. The lab is located at 1001 Corporate Ave., Suite 102, North Port. Results will come from the lab.

Please note this is testing for private wells only. If you receive potable water from public utility, there is no need to test your water, as that is being done by the facility.

Due to Hurricane Debby, this service is being provided at no cost for a limited time only.

For information, visit www.benchmarkea.com or call 941-240-3066.

For Hurricane Debby information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 941-833-4000.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management’s important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.

