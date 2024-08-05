TD Debby, on its way to hurricane status, leaves Sarasota flooded

According to the National Weather Service more than 12 inches of rain fell from Tropical Depression Debby during it's passage by Sarasota last weekend.

Here's where you can get a look at the NWS rain data chart.

All tropical storm and storm surge warnings for Sarasota County have been cancelled but there are still several other watches, warnings, and advisories in effect for Sarasota County:



Small Craft Advisory for coastal and offshore waters (through 8 p.m., Aug. 6).

Coastal Flood Advisory (through 8 p.m., Aug. 6).

Rip Current Statement (through 8 p.m., Aug. 6).

High Surf Advisory (through 8 p.m., Aug. 6).

Numerous ongoing river flood warnings throughout the area.

Rain bands will continue to move through the area through tomorrow with some gusty winds possible. The highest three-day rain total observed in Sarasota County was 16.23 inches.

In an effort to assess the damage to homes and businesses as a result of Hurricane Debby, we encourage residents to complete this voluntary survey. Click here to open the Tropical Storm Debby Damage Assessment Form. Those needing assistance filling out the form, contact 311.

An evacuation center for those impacted by Hurricane Debby has opened for individuals displaced by flooding from the storm. The evacuation center is at Sarasota Technical College, 4748 S Beneva Road, Sarasota.

Anyone needing help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Debby can call 1-844-965-1386 to be connected with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities. These groups may be able to assist with muck out, trees, tarps and debris. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. This hotline will remain open through Friday, Aug. 23.

Sarasota County Public Utilities staff are currently working on emergency calls only.

Due to high flows at the Central County Wastewater Treatment Facility caused by Tropical Storm Debby, the filters at the plant exceeded capacity for a short period of time. During this time, 500 gallons of partially treated wastewater spilled on site. Cleanup and notifications are proceeding per protocol. No surface waters were impacted, and no sampling is necessary.

Crews are actively working on spills throughout the county in Siesta Key, Gulf Gate, Linwood, Longwood and Nokomis.

Solid Waste collections

Solid Waste collection for residents living in unincorporated Sarasota County will resume Aug. 6 for streets that are accessible to collection vehicles. There will be a one-day shift to the regular collection schedule and will run as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – collection for Monday customers (garbage and recycling only; no yard waste collection).

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – collection for Tuesday customers.

Thursday, Aug. 8 – collection for Wednesday customers.

Friday, Aug. 9 – collection for Thursday customers.

Saturday, Aug. 10 – collection for Friday customers.

All items should be properly prepared for collection at the curb. View the Solid Waste How-To Guide for Residents in Sarasota Countyfor details. Items that are not properly prepared for collection will not be picked up by the hauler.

Please double-bag spoiled food before placing in the garbage.

Yard waste (small branches, leaves, moss, etc.) may be placed in containers, in paper bags or bundled and placed at the curb for pickup.

Items that are bundled or in containers should not exceed 4ft in length and items that are in bags, containers or bundles should not exceed 40lbs. This applies to both garbage and yard waste.

At the Central County Landfill garbage disposal will reopen only to the franchise hauler and municipalities on Aug. 6. The Construction and Demolition (C&D) disposal area will reopen to all customers on Aug. 6. Hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing. Standard disposal fees apply.

The yard waste disposal area will remain closed to all customers on Aug. 6.

The Central County Landfill will have extended hours Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing. Standard disposal fees apply.

The Citizens' Convenience Center at the Central County Landfill will remain closed to customers on Aug. 6.

The Bee Ridge Chemical Collection Center and The Re-Uz-It Shop will reopen on Aug. 6.

Breeze Transit

On Aug. 6, Breeze Transit will resume limited operations. Visit scgov.net/breeze for service updates.

All standard Breeze routes will begin their normal schedules starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 6, but service on the 77 Siesta Islander will remain suspended until further notice.

Breeze OnDemand will start making trips at 9 a.m. in the Venice, Englewood and North Port area zones. The Downtown Sarasota, Lido Key, Longboat Key and Siesta Key zones remain suspended until further notice.

Breeze Plus will prioritize medically-necessary trips, accommodating non-medical trips with remaining resources.

Municipality links and updates

﻿The City of Sarasota will be closed for normal operations tomorrow, Aug. 6, to allow them to focus on recovery efforts. For more information, visit sarasotafl.gov.

Town of Longboat Key staff continue to coordinate with Sarasota County Emergency Management for damage assessments, responding to impacts. For updates, visit longboatkey.org.

For City of Venice updates, visit venicegov.com.

For City of North Port updates, visit northportfl.gov.

Debby's effects on Sarasota

A look at what Sarasota looks like after the rain stopped Monday afternoon.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU A man sits at the water’s edge to check out the flooding in the Pinecraft neighborhood. A massive amount of rain fell on the Sarasota area as well as Southwest Florida, Sunday into Monday. Now neighborhoods along the Philippi Creek area are dealing with power outages and flooding from Hurricane Debby’s impacts leaving streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU A fire truck is stalled in the deepest part of Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota. The staging area for the rescue crews are in the background. Phillippi Creek runs through this part of town and has flooded a large area. Hurricane Debby’s impacts leaving streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU The Minecraft neighborhood is flooded. A massive amount of rain fell on the Sarasota area as well as Southwest Florida. Hurricane Debby’s impacts leaving streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU Four young adults look for a road they can float down. A massive amount of rain fell on the Sarasota area as well as Southwest Florida, Sunday into Monday. Now neighborhoods along the Phillippi Creek area are dealing with power outages and flooding from Hurricane Debby’s impacts leaving streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall.

1 of 7 — SarasotaFloodWGCU0805AM The staging are for the rescue team could be seen on Bahia Vista. They were taking boats into the neighborhoods along Philllippi Creek to rescue people. Hurricane Debby’s impacts leaving streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 7 — SarasotaFloodWGCU0805AM People walk though the water on Kaufman Ave. in the Pinecraft neighborhood in Sarasota, Florida. Hurricane Debby’s impacts leaving streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 7 — SarasotaFloodWGCU0805AM A rescue crew drives through the water. A massive amount of rain fell on the Sarasota area as well as Southwest Florida, Sunday into Monday. Now neighborhoods along the Phillippi Creek area are dealing with power outages and flooding from Hurricane Debby’s impacts leaving streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 7 — SarasotaFloodWGCU0805AM A look at Philippi Creek in Sarasota. Mineola Way and Jaffa Drive. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 7 — SarasotaFloodWGCU0805AM A boat, still attached to its slip, rests in a shallow part of the Phillippi Creek. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 7 — SarasotaFloodWGCU0805AM A man pulls belongings out of his car and into a truck after his mother got it stranded in the high water. A massive amount of rain fell on the Sarasota area as well as Southwest Florida, Sunday into Monday. Now neighborhoods along Phillippi Creek are dealing with power outages and flooding from Hurricane Debby’s impacts leaving streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 7 — SarasotaFloodWGCU0805AM Philippi Creek runs over S Tuttle Ave. Flooding from Hurricane Debby’s leaves streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

