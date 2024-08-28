Two Atlantic systems under observation after brief calm break

After a brief period of calm in the Atlantic Ocean, the tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center is reporting two systems being watched.

In the western Atlantic, the NWS said an area of low pressure a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear unfavorable for additional development of this system. By Thursday, upper-level winds are forecast to strengthen over the system, and further development is not expected as the system moves north-northeastward around 10 mph.

Formation chances through 48 hours and through 7 days are low at 10 percent.

In the central tropical Atlantic an area of low pressure could form in a few days. Thereafter, environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some slow development of this system this weekend into early next week as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Formation chances through 48 hours are near 0 percent and at 20 percent through 7 days.

