Florida's Labor Day Weekend forecast and beyond, more rain

Keep the umbrella handy this weekend because aside from the typical afternoon thunderstorms, some parts of Florida are likely to be impacted by impulses of extra moisture that will aid additional showers and thunderstorms. These rains and storms could come in the morning for some and even overnight.

There will also be frequent lightning and the chance for some gusty winds wherever the storms become stronger. Expect the clouds to dominate this weekend, especially for the Peninsula region, this will help the temperatures stay closer or in some spots slightly below normal for this time of the year. Still, due to the humidity, the temperatures will feel hot. Stay hydrated.

The day's heating plus the sea breezes will help ignite a few storms across Central Florida on Saturday.

For South Florida, there is a surge of moisture that will move over the region on Saturday, and it will keep the higher-than-normal chances of rain, even outside of the typical hours in the afternoon latent.

Keep in mind that many areas in South Florida, especially over Broward County have seen lots of rain since Thursday morning. Some areas have received over 3 inches of rain in the last 3 days. Some isolated spots across South Florida could still receive around 2 inches of rain through late Saturday.

Additional rainfall could produce isolated flooding, make sure to avoid crossing through any flooded streets, even if it seems as if it is shallow.

The winds will be mainly from the southeast, allowing the deep tropical moisture to move over South Florida and take over for much of the day. If you are planning a trip to the beach, watch out for the flags and stay off the water if there is the risk of rip currents.

The impulse of energy will move toward West and Central Florida on Sunday, increasing the number of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavier showers will take over Florida's Gulf Coast, from the Tampa Bay area through Southwest Florida.

There could also be some flooding as stormier weather conditions are expected to last through Labor Day.

How about after Labor Day?

Florida will remain in a very moist environment. As you can see from the images above, all the deep greens will continue to make conditions very soupy through much of next week. This means higher than normal rain chances.

Also, we notice a front to the north which will lose speed, this will aid the development of showers and storms, especially if it moves closer to the Sunshine State. It could bring a higher risk of flooding if the front would become stationary late next week.

We will continue to monitor this situation and bring you an update this weekend. At least there is no need to worry about tropical systems impacting Florida this long holiday weekend.

