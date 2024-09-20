Drier air coming to Florida; king tides are in full force

It's been an incredibly busy week with strong storms, specifically across South Florida, where there is plenty of instability and lots of moisture at bay.

The pattern is starting to shift as the trough will finally move away from the region and drier air will filter across much of the state.

Although rainfall totals have just been slightly above normal for the month, the number of days with measurable rainfall has been higher than normal. Both FLL and MIA are currently experiencing their longest consecutive rainy day streaks for the year. #Flwx pic.twitter.com/kaf4wGVJwc — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 20, 2024

The Panhandle and North Florida have been under mostly clear skies and slightly lower humidity. Some showers and thunderstorms have affected parts of Central Florida but have been limited.

High pressure will continue to be in place and will sink deeper into Florida, which will allow more stable air, and drier air, to dominate much of the weekend.

For the northern three-quarters of Florida, the skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the high 80s or low 90s.

Across South Florida, there will be storms developing on Friday and Saturday afternoon with the typical drivers the heat igniting the sea breeze which sparks afternoon thunderstorms. Storm coverage will be focused mainly across inland areas, with a few storms moving toward the metro areas later.

🌊 Heads up, Miami! The 2024 King Tides are approaching. 📅 Be prepared for the following dates:

Sept 16-22

Oct 14-21 (peak)

Nov 13-18

Stay informed and protect your community! Learn more at: https://t.co/5lTsFJrIbY 🌊 #MiamiTides #KingTides #MiamiResilience pic.twitter.com/rAodQb960I — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) September 19, 2024

King tides in control - what are they?

King tides are the highest tides of the year. These happen when the sun and the moon are the closest to the Earth, aligned. This alignment increases the pull of water and brings coastal floods. The already elevated sea levels are elevated further along Florida's coasts.

We see more of an impact across the East Coast of Florida and the Southwest region, but there could still be some higher-than-normal levels across the west coast of Florida happening on Friday.

Did you know that King Tide flooding can cause your septic tank to malfunction? This can have an impact on the health of Biscayne Bay. Be #SepticSmart! If you see flooding, be sure to call 311 to report the time and location. pic.twitter.com/qFqVTX6udu — MiamiDade County RER (@MiamiDadeRER) September 19, 2024

In South Florida, the king tides are notorious for causing chaos in cities like Miami Beach, Pinecrest, and downtown Miami, where seawater comes out from the sewers flooding the streets. Of course, these waters are mixed with toxins and bacteria. The saltwater also contributes to cars becoming rusted underneath as many cars travel through these waters. Like any other flooding situation, it is best to remain away from flooded roads and make sure to never cross them while walking.

The king tides are expected to continue through the weekend. A coastal flood advisory is in place and it is likely to be extended through the weekend along the East Coast of Florida. Look for the high tide times in your area. Flooding will be the highest at those times, and water levels often decrease three hours from the high tide time.

