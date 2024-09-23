Looming tropical system prompts warning across Southwest Florida; state of emergency invoked; USCG sets Fort Myers port conditions

Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Manatee counties are in an area with 37 other Florida counties now considered for a state of emergency due to Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.

That designation was made as part of an executive order issued Monday by Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of the storm.

The governor's declaration said: "Because of the foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster, I declare that a state of emergency exists in Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

Additionally, the declaration designated the Executive Director of the Division of Emergency Management as the State Coordinating Officer for the duration of the emergency and directed him to execute the State's-Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and other response, recovery, and mitigation plans necessary to cope with the emergency.

The Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline was activated Monday and state price gouging laws are now in effect for the counties under the state of emergency.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port for Sector St. Petersburg set Port Condition X-Ray for the ports of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Manatee, and Fort Myers, Monday, due to forecasted sustained gale force winds between 39 and 73 mph generated by Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine that may arrive within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, across the state, counties are making auxiliary plans for the any effects from passage of the potential storm.

Charlotte County was warning contractors and builders about construction materials and debris that could cause significant damage if unsecured during high winds or cause blockage of the county’s drainage swales.

In preparation for the possible storm conditions, the county's Community Development Department requested contractors begin securing their work sites as soon as possible with attention paid to the following:



Identify vulnerable work in progress and determine how best to protect it, and others, from damage.

Be prepared to remove, anchor, or restrain everything that could blow away such as trash, lumber, portable toilets, etc., that can become windblown hazards.

Ensure that all construction debris is secured or placed in an on-site dumpster. If dumpsters are half or fuller, consider arranging to have them emptied before the weekend.

Where possible, ensure your on-site dumpster is covered.

If roofing materials are on site, or will be delivered, but won’t be installed before storm weather conditions arrive, be prepared to secure them as weather conditions may warrant.

Remove the permit yard cardboard and job site signage if warranted by weather conditions.

Ensure erosion control silt fencing is securely installed.

Keep all swales clear.

Because saturated ground conditions are already prevalent in the area, county officials said that it was imperative all swales are free of construction materials, so water is able to flow. Ensure anything that can be rain-proofed is protected and, wherever possible, move your construction equipment to a secure area.

In Punta Gorda, the city Sanitation Department reminds residents that vegetation trimming around your home should be well before any storm warnings or watches are issued. To place yard waste out at this time could block storm drains and cause flooding or allow the materials to become dangerous projectiles.

They urged resident to not cut down trees or vegetation or do any major yard work. Mass cutting places a tremendous burden on the normal yard waste collection process, and collecting of that type of debris a few days before a storm's landfall is not guaranteed.

During a Watch or Warning, do not place materials at the curb; Public Works may suspend services, and facilities may close early to prepare for the storm.

In Lee County, Emergency Management officials were actively monitoring the tropics and working closely with state and federal partners, including the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and the National Hurricane Center.

With heightened tropical activity, it is important for residents to take steps to prepare as we move through the remainder of this hurricane season.

Stay informed:



Monitor local media outlets, the National Weather Service-Tampa, and the National Hurricane Center.

Sign up for AlertLee, an emergency notification system that keeps you informed through phone, text, and/or email.

Download the LeePrepares app from Google Play or the App Store.

Follow Lee County Government and Lee County Public Safety on social media.

Bookmark www.leegov.com. If a storm is approaching, Lee County Government will continuously update the website with relevant information.



Have a plan:

Review your Evacuation Zone and Flood Zone. Review the All Hazards Guide.

Double check your Family Emergency Plan and an Emergency Supply Kit.

Find tips at www.leegov.com/hurricane.

Your Family Emergency Plan should include where you would evacuate – like a family member’s or friend’s home or a community outside the area.

Your Family Emergency Plan should include a list of steps, such as securing loose items in your yard and ensuring your shutters are up. Review this list now and ensure you have what you need on hand as you continue to monitor the tropics.

If you or your family member is in need use of a Special Needs Shelter during a severe weather event visit the Special Needs Shelter website to learn more about the program and to register: www.leegov.com/publicsafety/emergencymanagement/shelters/specialneedsprogram



Lee County Natural Resources and the Lee County Department of Transportation work year-round to be prepared for excessive rain events, particularly during the traditional hurricane season.

In the event of heavy rain, it will take the infrastructure time to drain. Please use caution and don’t drive through flooded roads. If the roadway is covered with water, take another route.

The county asks the public to report blocked ditches, swales, canals and areas of local flooding:

First, to find out if your road is maintained by Lee County DOT,

visit http://leegis.leegov.com/RoadLookup/. If it is not maintained by Lee County, find your municipal contact by visiting www.leegov.com/dcd/flood.

Second, put in a Request for Action (RFA) to improve surface water drainage along your county- maintained road by contacting Request for Action Hotlineat www.leegov.com/dot/requestforaction.

People can use the same website to also report blocked creeks and streams (example: downed trees, collected debris). The reported information will be directed to Lee County Natural Resources.

As tropical storm activity intensifies, Lee County Solid Waste urges residents to follow these important guidelines:



Refrain from cutting trees, doing major yard work, or placing large amounts of bulk waste at the curb, as excess debris strains collection services.

Secure loose items that could become projectiles before any approaching storm.

Collection schedules may change as storms approach; for updates and more information, visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste.

Fort Myers Beach officials reminded residents to stay vigilant and prepared. Town Hall has sand and bags available for residents, at 2731 Oak Street.

They urged thoose that live in the areas prone to flooding to be aware that the Town's stormwater system will not alleviate water breaching the seawalls from the back bay.

They also asked residents to be mindful that most of the Tier One project is still in progress, meaning drains may hold water for some time during significant rain events.

Staff in Manatee County completed maintenance work on the Lake Manatee Dam. All three mechanical gates are operational, and the earthen gates have been restored to pre-Debby levels.

Crews continue to maintain the lake elevation slightly below our wet season target of 38 feet (level as of 8 a.m. Sept. 23, 2024 was 37.7’). Staff continues to monitor and will make decisions about any further reduction in the lake elevation leading up to the potential storm later this week based on NOAA forecasts.

Residents are encouraged to take any necessary precautions now to protect their property against possible flooding. Sandbag locations which have been open are being augmented with additional sites in at-risk areas with open locations listed at mymanatee.org/sandbags.

Follow official storm information from Manatee County at mymanatee.org/storm. Residents and visitors should monitor local news and the County's social media accounts for updates. Registering for Alert Manatee is another way to ensure you receive any severe weather updates

