Most SWFL weather watches suspended; coastal surge issues remain

NOAA / WGCU Image of Helene from GOES-16 satellite Friday morning

Hurricane Helene may have moved on into the rest of the Southeastern United States but she left some issues in Southwestern Florida and other parts of the state in her wake.

A storm surge warning remained in effect for coastal Charlotte, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Pasco, Sarasota, and Pinellas counties on Friday.

More on Helene

Postal service resumed, in most Southwest Florida offices

The U.S. Postal Service’s Florida 2 District has announced resumption of retail and delivery operations for most facilities in the 335, 336, 339, 341 and 342 3-Digit Zip Code areas, which had been temporarily suspended due to the approach of Hurricane Helene.

The list below shows locations where retail and delivery operations remain temporarily suspended.

No alternate sites for the nine facilities below are available at this time.

FACILITY

ADDRESS

CITY

STATE

ZIP CODE

BOCA GRANDE

434 4th ST

BOCA GRANDE

FL

33921

CAPTIVA

14812 CAPTIVA DR SW

CAPTIVA

FL

33924

FORT MYERS BEACH

200 CAROLINA AVE

FORT MYERS BEACH

FL

33931

PUNTA GORDA

130 E MARION AVE

PUNTA GORDA

FL

33950

SANIBEL

650 TARPON BAY RD

SANIBEL

FL

33957

EVERGLADES CITY

601 COLLIER AVE

EVERGLADES CITY

FL

34139

ANNA MARIA

101B S BAY BLVD

ANNA MARIA

FL

34216

BRADENTON BEACH

116 BRIDGE ST

BRADENTON BEACH

FL

34217

LONGBOAT KEY

560 BAY ISLES RD

LONGBOAT KEY

FL

34228



All operations for the Downtown Fort Myers Station (below) have been temporarily relocated to the Fort Myers Page Field facility.

FACILITY

ADDRESS

CITY

STATE

ZIP CODE

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS

1350 MONROE ST

FORT MYERS

FL

33901



1 of 6 — 092724 aiw helene dean park 006.jpg The Edison Bridge was shut down on Thursday due to flooding and remained closed on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Hurricane Helene passed by offshore and caused flooding along the Caloosahatchee River and on the barrier islands. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 6 — 092724 aiw helene dean park 004.jpg Water bubbles up from a manhole on Michigan Avenue in Dean Park near downtown Fort Myers on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Hurricane Helene passed by offshore and caused flooding along the Caloosahatchee River and on the barrier islands. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 6 — 092724 aiw helene dean park 005.jpg Residents walk in Dean Park near downtown Fort Myers on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Hurricane Helene passed by offshore and caused flooding along the Caloosahatchee River and on the barrier islands. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 6 — 092724 aiw helene dean park 003.jpg Cars sit stranded and flooded in Dean Park near downtown Fort Myers on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Hurricane Helene passed by offshore and caused flooding along the Caloosahatchee River and on the barrier islands. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 6 — 092724 aiw helene dean park 001.jpg Cars sit stranded and flooded in Dean Park near downtown Fort Myers on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Hurricane Helene passed by offshore and caused flooding along the Caloosahatchee River and on the barrier islands. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 6 — 092724 aiw helene dean park 002.jpg Residents walk and ride bikes in Dean Park near downtown Fort Myers on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Hurricane Helene passed by offshore and caused flooding along the Caloosahatchee River and on the barrier islands. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

Issues and problems in communities in Southwest Florida included:

Lee County

County actions

Lee County this morning has crews throughout the county assessing parks, beaches, roadways, weirs and swales, and flooded structures.

Lee County Emergency Management continues to ask residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Please allow county crews to perform their assessments and to clean up areas that flooded due to Hurricane Helene.

Lee County Parks & Recreation sites are closed until 9 a.m.

LeeTran service will resume at 10 a.m. with the exception of the 410, which runs to Fort Myers Beach. The 490 will only travel from the Main Street stop to the Beach Park & Ride until further notice. Other routes, including routes in downtown Fort Myers, may have detours.

Lee County library branches will reopen at 10 a.m. with the exception of the Captiva Memorial Library, which will remain closed today. Libraries that were previously scheduled to be closed include South County Regional Library, Johann Fust Community Library in Boca Grande, and Northwest Regional Library. (Please note that the libraries on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach are not part of the county library system; check with municipalities.)

Local law enforcement continues to update social media channels related to any road closures, flooded roadways or other hazards to motorists. Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee DOT are coordinating cleanup on coastal roadways. As crews are working, some temporary road closures will occur. Please note, Charlotte County has closed the bridge to Boca Grande.

Lee County Solid Waste’s haulers have resumed collection of trash, yard waste and recycling.



Regular household collections are delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Collections will resume as normal on Monday, Sept. 30.

Due to volume from Helene, some routes may experience delays.

All Lee County disposal facilities are open for regular hours on extended hours on Saturday.

Lee County Solid Waste encourages residents to be aware of steps they can take to help with collections now that Hurricane Helene has passed by.

Place debris in the right of way for collection. Crews will not enter private property to remove debris. Large, bulky items such as furniture and appliances can be placed at the curb next to your regular garbage. If an item does not fit in the regular collection truck, your hauler will notify the home office, and a separate collection truck will come out within two business days to pick it up.

With the weekend starting and many residents heading into their yards, residents are asked to put yard waste in containers or bundle it. It must be placed in a container that weighs 50 pounds or less. Or it can be placed into neatly stacked bundles not heavier than 50 pounds and no longer than 6 feet in length. Additionally, up to 50 pounds of unbundled palm fronds can be placed at the curb. Any excess palm fronds should be tied into bundles.

Please do not bag your debris. Set it out in separate piles: normal household trash, vegetation, construction and demolition, appliances and electronics. Do not set hazardous waste at the curb – please take it to the Household Chemical and Electronic Waste Facility, 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers.

For a more extensive list of where items go, download the Recycle Coach app. To find out more, go to www.solidwaste.com/recyclecoach

In other Solid Waste announcements, Captiva residents’ collections will resume Monday, Sept. 30. Lee County has about 325 customers on Captiva.

The Department of Community Development urges that any unincorporated Lee County residents with water intrusion in their homes, or those residing in the Special Flood Hazard Area with wind damage, send an email to FIRMinfo@leegov.com for assistance with permit requirements and resources. Send the email today. You can also visit www.leegov.com/dcd/BldPermitServ/disaster-recovery for information.

The Lee County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains activated with seats filled in Plans and Operations. Public Safety partners, including fire and law enforcement, are coordinating response post-Helene.

ISLAND HOPPER SONGWRITER FEST – UPDATE

While Hurricane Helene has caused some disruptions to the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest schedule, the Jeffrey Steele and The Gulf Coast Symphony show will take place tonight at 7 at the Music and Arts Community Center, 13411 Shire Lane, Fort Myers.

Ticket holders have been notified. Please contact the Gulf Coast Symphony at 239-277-1700 or email: boxoffice@gulfcoastsymphony.org with questions.

with questions. Tickets are still available here: https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/island-hopper-jeffery-and-the-gulf-coast-symphony/

Tonight’s Music Row @ Margaritaville show is canceled and won’t be rescheduled. Refunds will be provided to ticket holders via their original form of payment.

The Saturday, Sept. 28, performance of Music on the Mound is proceeding as scheduled at 2:30 P.M.

Tickets are still available here: https://moundhouse.org/event/island-hooper-at-mound-house/#tribe-tickets__tickets-form

The Sunday, Sept. 29, Pink Shell Pool Party with Scotty McCreery is scheduled to proceed as planned.

Tickets are still available here: https://tickets.completeticketsolutions.com/IHM3/Online/default.asp

Other weekend events not noted above are scheduled to proceed as planned. However, scheduling changes may occur during the event. Please download the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest app here: https://www.islandhopperfest.com/festival-mobile-app for up-to-date information, or visit: www.islandhopperfest.com.

Lee County ballots

Lee County Elections will begin its initial mailing of domestic Vote-by-Mail Ballots on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Approximately 162,000 Vote-by-Mail Ballots will be mailed to voters who requested one for the Nov. 5 General Election.

Voters who have yet to request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

Requests can be submitted online, by mail, fax, email, or by calling (239) 533-8683.

The last day to return a Vote-by-Mail Ballot is 7 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

If you plan to return your ballot in the mail, we suggest you do so by Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Hand-delivered ballots may be dropped off at any Lee County Elections Office, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Election Day from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vote-by-Mail Ballots may also be returned at an authorized Secure Ballot Intake Station, located at every Early Voting site during Early Voting dates and times.

Track the status of your Vote-by-Mail Ballot at lee.vote.

Lee County / WGCU Image from Sanibel toll booth camera shows cleanup efforts underway. Access to the island is being limited early on to emergency workers as many of the roadways are flooded.

Sanibel

The Sanibel Causeway is open to travel in both directions. The City of Sanibel is not requiring hurricane re-entry permits. Thank you for your patience as crews worked to ensure safe travel on roadways throughout the island.

There are still areas of the island with standing water over portions of roads. The Public Works Department has placed signage on the roads effected. Please use extra caution when navigating these areas. Do not travel around barricades indicating a road is closed.

Individuals arriving on Sanibel and moving about should do so with caution, as there are power outages, displaced wildlife, and storm-related debris near roadways and throughout the island. All public beach parking lots are closed at this time. The City will notify the public when the parking lots reopen.

Additionally, individuals are encouraged to avoid wading through standing water and should monitor updates provided by the Florida Department of Health.

To report storm related issues involving public infrastructure, please call (239) 472-3111.

City of Sanibel offices and the Sanibel Recreation Center will remain closed today.

Sanibel residents are asked to not place storm-related debris from properties in the right-of-way. Debris or damaged items should be disposed of through WM on normal pick-up days, or by making arrangements with WM or another service for special pick-up of larger items.

WM has suspended service on the island until Monday, September 30th. WM may be contacted at (239) 334-1224.

The Sanibel Public Library will remain closed Saturday, September 28.

Please do not use the book drops at the Library until the building reopens. All user fees will be waived during the closure of the Library, there will be no overdue fines assessed, and items placed on hold will remain on hold.

Fort Myers Beach

Thomas James / WGCU Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach

Beach officials are asking people to limit travel onto Fort Myers Beach

Town of Fort Myers Beach staff along with Lee County staff will be cleaning Estero Boulevard, North Estero Boulevard, and side streets today.

Residents are allowed and encouraged to return to the island; however, the Town strongly encourages those who do not need to be here today, to stay away while Hurricane Helene cleanup is underway.

An assessment of the effects of Hurricane Helene early this morning found Estero Boulevard and North Estero Boulevard have sand, rock, mulch, and more along the road.

Bay Oaks Recreation Center and the New Town Hall has water and silt intrusion. The Town will be addressing this today; however, Bay Oaks will need to remain closed today for clean-up. There will be no Club Rec After School Program today, Friday, September 27, 2024.

Town staff will begin cleaning at Times Square and Town Hall this morning while a contractor begins working on North Estero Boulevard.

Pine Island

The Greater Pine Island Alliance is coordinating recovery efforts with our local, state and national partners, who have already reached out and stand ready to help. Information on Island needs is essential to getting help, so details will be vital as part of coordination.

The GPIA office, 0484 Stringfellow Road, Suite 2, St. James City, is open today until 4:30 p.m. and we have power, water and internet service for anyone in need.

Click here to report damage/get help

Capt'N Cons Facebook page / WGCU Surge damage at Bokeelia's Capt'N Con's Fish House

Bokeelia

1 of 5 — thumbnail_IMG_2808.jpg



A long-time Bokeelia restaurant, Capt'n Con's Fish House, was significantly damaged by storm surge from Helene. Capt'n Con's Fish House / Courtesy Facebook 2 of 5 — thumbnail_IMG_2804.jpg



A long-time Bokeelia restaurant, Capt'n Con's Fish House, was significantly damaged by storm surge from Helene. Capt'n Con's Fish House / Courtesy Facebook 3 of 5 — thumbnail_IMG_2805.jpg



A long-time Bokeelia restaurant, Capt'n Con's Fish House, was significantly damaged by storm surge from Helene. Capt'n Con's Fish House / Courtesy Facebook 4 of 5 — thumbnail_IMG_2806.jpg



A long-time Bokeelia restaurant, Capt'n Con's Fish House, was significantly damaged by storm surge from Helene. Capt'n Con's Fish House / Courtesy Facebook 5 of 5 — thumbnail_IMG_2807.jpg



A long-time Bokeelia restaurant, Capt'n Con's Fish House, was significantly damaged by storm surge from Helene. Capt'n Con's Fish House / Courtesy Facebook

A long-time Bokeelia restaurant, Capt'n Con's Fish House, was significantly damaged by storm surge from Helene.

On the restaurant's Facebook page the damage was evident. A restaurant official commented: "We are here assessing the damage. We are salvaging what we can. Some things are not as bad as we initially thought, but we still do not know what the future will hold

It is ultimately up to the property owners, not just us. If anyone has any freezers, please reach out. Only 2 were saved. We will update again in a few hours. Also, the love from our community and customers cannot go unnoticed. We are speechless this morning."

Bonita Springs

The City of Bonita Springs and Lee County staff will be cleaning Hickory Blvd and side streets today, September 27. Residents are allowed and encouraged to return to the island; however, the City strongly encourages those who do not need to be here today, to please stay away while Hurricane Helene cleanup is underway. Bonita Springs has crews assessing parks, beaches, roadways, weirs and swales, and flooded structures throughout the city.

Please be aware of permit requirements for repairs after storms. It is very important for residents who may have experienced wind damage or water intrusion in their homes to understand that permits are required for repairs in the Special Flood Hazard area. Please contact the Bonita Springs Community Development at 239-444-6150 for assistance with permit requirements and resources.

Bonita Springs residents with water intrusion in their homes post-storm may send an email to floodinfo@cityofbonitaspringscd.org. For additional information, please visit the community development website.

Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral has rescheduled this season's final budget hearing for Wednesday, October 2, at 5:05 p.m. or as soon as the regular City Council meeting adjourns. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers located on the second floor of City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Boulevard.

The budget hearing, originally scheduled for September 26, was postponed due to Hurricane Helene's impacts. The purpose of this hearing is to adopt the 2025 millage rate and budget.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the City of Cape Coral's Development Services Department is actively working to assist residents and businesses affected by the storm. Coastal areas of Cape Coral may have experienced water intrusion into homes and businesses. City staff have been on the ground since Friday morning, assessing the damage and beginning recovery operations.

All repairs of structures in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) require a permit, including the submission of a Substantial Improvement/Substantial Damage application from the City of Cape Coral.

If you are a City resident whose home is in the SFHA and your home experienced water intrusion or sustained wind damage, the Development Services Department encourages you to contact us for guidance on permits and repair requirements. Please send an email to flood@capecoral.gov as soon as possible.



Collier County

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office will send its first mailing of requested Vote-by-Mail ballots to domestic voters today, September 27, for the upcoming General Election.

All Vote-by-Mail requests from prior years have expired. The deadline for voters to request a ballot to be delivered by mail, for the General Election, is 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 24. Vote-by-Mail ballot requests can be made online at www.CollierVotes.gov or voters can call in their request at (239) 252-VOTE (8683).

Voted ballots must be physically returned (not just postmarked) to the Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 5. The United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their voted ballots one week before the due date to account for any unforeseen events such as weather issues and to allow for timely receipt and processing by the elections office. Voted ballots can also be dropped off at any of the 11 early voting locations between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on October 21 through November 2.

Voters who receive a ballot in the mail and decide to vote in person should bring their marked or unmarked ballot to their polling location so it can be canceled.

Prepare Storm Debris for Pickup

Collier County Solid Waste advises customers to place storm debris at the curb on their regularly scheduled collection day. Customers can follow these steps to ensure their yard debris is collected safely and efficiently.

Bundle It: Keep bundles under 50 lbs. Secure them with twine and limit their length to four feet. Remember, branches should be no larger than four inches in diameter.

Bag It: Use only paper yard waste bags for leaves, grass, and trimmings.

Container It: Use 45-gallon containers for your waste, making sure they weigh less than 50 lbs. when full.

Customers with a large amount of debris (over 50 lbs. or longer than 4 feet), please call (239) 252-2380 to report it.

More information is available at www.colliercountyfl.gov/collection.

Charlotte County

Due to the widespread road flooding caused by storm surge from Hurricane Helene, Charlotte County urges everyone to stay off roads until further notice. There is no guarantee any road in the county will not have some level of flooding or dangerous debris.

Sandra Victorovo / WGCU A home in Englewood Beach showing the water line from flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

Public Works Department crews deployed early Friday morning to assess roads, clear debris and identify roads that are still unpassable. Fire and EMS responders continue to conduct rescue missions and respond to incidents caused by flood waters intruding into homes and sparking fires.

For safety tips about flooding and electrical safety, visit https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/news/what-to-do-to-prevent-electrical-hazards-if-your-house-is-flooded.stml .

The north- and southbound U.S. 41 bridges remain closed until further notice.

To view a list of road closures, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/storm . This is not a complete list and may change as water recedes or new flooded roads are reported or identified.

Avoid standing water as it may present hazards such as harmful bacteria, pollutants, wildlife and unsafe footing that could cause falls.

Residents who may be stranded by floodwaters should call 911.

Charlotte County has an online Self-Reporting Storm Damage system to help us collect damage assessments. Visit www.tinyurl.com/reportingdamage, enter your address, select the type of damage and add a photo. If possible, include high water marks when reporting damage.

Please follow all safety guidelines for flooded areas when taking photos, stay on higher ground, avoid contact with flood waters, and do not drive on flooded roads.

Reporting damage in this system gets the information to county departments quickly and eliminates the need to call it in. The information will help the county compile an extensive list of the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Do understand that by self-reporting this information to the county, you are simply assisting the county with damage assessment information. You must still take whatever steps are necessary to report any damage to your insurance company or FEMA, etc.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.

Storm repairs: As Charlotte County begins the recovery process following Hurricane Helene, the Charlotte County Community Development Department reminds property owners that permits are required for storm damage repairs in accordance with Section 105.1 of the Florida Building Code. Storm-related repairs are NOT exempt from permitting requirements.

If your home was flooded and more than 100 square foot of drywall was removed, a residential remodel permit is required.

This requirement is in place to ensure that all repairs are conducted safely and meet the necessary building standards. Failure to obtain a permit may result in fines, additional repair costs, or issues when selling or insuring the property in the future.

For information on what does or does not require a permit, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/permits.

For permitting-related questions, contact Community Development at 941-743-1201 or BuildingConstruction@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Please note that the department is closed until Monday, Sept. 30.

Please note that the department is closed until Monday, Sept. 30.

Help is available for cleaning up damage from Hurricane Helene. Crisis Cleanup connects you with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who may be able to assist with cleanup after a storm such as mucking out, trees, tarp, debris. Call 844-965-1386 to ask for help.

This hotline will remain open through Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need.

This hotline cannot assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, or insurance. Volunteers work free of charge and provide the tools and equipment necessary to complete the work.

For storm information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000. Those with internet access can find information on resources at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/storm.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.x.com/ccoem.

For media information, contact Communications Director Brian Gleason at 941-661-6415 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Punta Gorda

Due to the heavy rain and storm surge, our sewer system is currently overwhelmed. To prevent backups and further strain on the system, the city is asking all residents to conserve water and limit activities that contribute to sewer usage, except in cases of absolute necessity.

Beginning today Friday, September 27, 2024, the restrooms at Gilchrist Park located at 1000 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, will be temporarily closed due to Hurricane Helene Damages until further notice. Once the restrooms are properly cleaned and restocked, they will be reopened. The closure is required to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. Press Release Closure of Gilchrist Park Restrooms.

Sanitation will resume regular residential trash collection on Saturday, September 28. Typical household trash shall be placed in your normal trash containers for collection by the City. As a reminder, the City does NOT collect any construction debris. Press release Regular Sanitation Serivces

Regular recycling services will resume on Tuesday, October 1. Commercial services will resume on Monday, September 30.

Regular yard waste services will resume on Saturday, September 28. Due to the excessive amount of debris, single-family residents must follow the guidelines. Each Residential property is limited to a combined total of three (3) for the following items:

Beginning today Friday, September 27, 2024, the Justice Center Walkway will be temporarily closed due to Hurricane Helene Damages until further notice. The closure is required to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. Press release Justice Center Walk Way.

Yard waste can

Paper lawn/leaf bags

Bundles (Less than 4 ft in length)

Do NOT place any vegetative debris in black plastic bags as it will not be collected.

Each can or bag shall not weigh more than thirty-five (35) pounds. Plastic bags are not permitted. Each yard waste can must have a lid and handles. We encourage residents to purchase a garbage tote with wheels, a lid, and a metal cross bar across the front that are compatible with the City refuse trucks found at any local hardware store.

Beginning today Friday, September 27, 2024, the Adrienne Street Pier will be temporarily closed due to Hurricane Helene Damages until further notice. The closure is required to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. Press Release Closure of Adrianne Street Pier

In light of the recent heavy rains and flooding in our area, the City of Punta Gorda urges all seasonal residents to return to their properties and conduct thorough checks for potential damage. The City or County government does not provide this service. As floodwaters recede, it is crucial to assess your home's condition to ensure your investment's safety and security. Flooding can lead to significant harm, including structural damage, mold growth, and compromised utilities. Taking prompt action can help prevent further issues and ensure your property is safe for future visits.



Sarasota County

Water service will be restored to Bird Key residents today with a precautionary boil water advisory in effect.

The Utilities Department anticipates restoring water service to City of Sarasota water customers on Siesta Key by the end of the day with a precautionary boil water advisory.

When flooding recedes on St. Armands and Lido Key, crews will access the distribution system and determine when water service will be restored.

Water service to the barrier islands was shutoff early Thursday morning in advance of Hurricane Helene as a proactive measure to protect the integrity of the community’s utilities infrastructure.

Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Sarasota County teams are out in the field continuing to access damage, especially in the hard hit areas of the barrier islands. There are reports of debris, flooding and potentially downed power lines. Do not walk or drive in flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown!

Sarasota County encourages community members to view road closures, damage reports, flooding reports and windshield damage assessments by visiting https://loom.ly/cy7Zpeg. This website will be updated in real-time from Sarasota County professionals in the field. To report an issue, please call 311 or 941-861-5000.

County closures

Sarasota County offices will remain closed today, Sept. 27, so crews can continue recovery efforts, and employees can fulfill their emergency roles across the county supporting the community.

Sarasota County Libraries are scheduled to reopen Monday, Sept. 30, pending an assessment of the facilities. For Libraries online services, visit www.sarasotacountylibraries.org/home-library.

The Tax Collector’s Office will be closed today, Sept. 27. While offices are closed, customers can find information about services and complete many transactions here.

The Property Appraiser’s office is closed today, Sept. 27. During this closure, customers can use www.sc-pa.com to access property records, apply for exemptions, and request address changes.

Register for emergency notifications at alertsarasotacounty.com. Monitor local media stations, follow @SRQCountyGov on social media, visit scgov.net, or dial 311 or 941-861-5000 for the latest information.

Breeze Transit

Breeze Transit played a key role in assisting with pre-storm evacuations and continues to collaborate with local fire departments on high-water rescues. The focus now is on evaluating staff availability, vehicles, and routes to ensure the safe resumption of services. While efforts will prioritize resettling evacuees, transit services on the barrier islands are unlikely to resume due to high water impacts.

Business damage survey

Florida Commerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Helene. Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Helene recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of impacted businesses.

Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “Hurricane Helene” from the dropdown menu. If you need additional assistance with your business, please call the private sector hotline at 1-850-815-4925, open daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

Cleanup hotline

If you need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Helene, call 1-844-965-1386 to be connected with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities. These groups may be able to assist with muck out, trees, tarps and debris. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. This hotline will remain open through Friday, Oct. 11.

Please note: This hotline cannot assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration. Volunteers work free of charge and provide the tools necessary to complete the work. For more information, visit crisiscleanup.org.

Hearing rescheduled

The final hearing adopting a millage rate and budget on Sept. 26 for the Sarasota County Government is being rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene.

Mosquito management

In preparation for severe weather, it’s important to ensure your homes are ready for mosquito prevention.

Sign up for automated alerts at www.AlertSarasotaCounty.com.

Check for ripped screens or have screen repair kits ready to keep bugs out.

Have repellant and battery or generator-powered fans to keep mosquitoes away.

Remove any possible containers or debris that could hold water from your yard.

After severe weather, look for standing water. Plants, gutters, low-lying areas, and debris are just a few examples of places to check.

Remove the water that you can or apply BTI (found at most major hardware stores).

Avoid exposure to bites by being inside during peak mosquito hours.

Remove new debris.

Click here to read more pre and post-storm tips.

A rescheduled final budget hearing will be held on Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., at Administration Center

Commission Chambers, 1660 Ringling Blvd. Sarasota, Fl 34236.

WiFi hotspots available

Free Xfinity WiFi hotspot network is open for Sarasota County residents. To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected, Comcast opened free and public hotspots for anyone to use in areas it serves across Florida, including non-Xfinity customers. To learn more, click here.

Schools closed

All traditional public schools will be closed for normal school operations through Friday, Sept. 27, due to the hurricane. This includes all after-school activities. Click here for the latest district updates.

Community news

Sarasota City administrative offices are open today and returning to regular operations, including solid waste collection.

Bird Key residents with a proper ID will be allowed onto the key. Please keep in mind there is no power, water or sewer service currently on Bird Key.

The north Siesta Key bridge has reopened. No ID will be required. Residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to stay away from the beach. Access is not being allowed to St. Armands Key, Lido Key or Longboat Key.

With city operations resuming, parking enforcement on the mainland will resume today. The Bay Runner will remain out of service today. Service will resume Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

City crews are conducting damage assessments. Currently, we are aware of downed trees, downed power lines and debris in the roadways in the downtown area and westward.

There will be a one day pickup delay due to the Helene. Thursday's missed collection will be place today (Friday), and regular Friday pickup will be on Saturday.

Website: https://www.sarasotafl.gov/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityofSarasota

City of North Port

City Hall and other city offices will reopen as scheduled today, Sept. 27. City staff are resuming normal operations following the response to Hurricane Helene. This does not include the George Mullen Activity Center, Morgan Family Community Center, Warm Mineral Springs Park, North Port Aquatic Center and all other city parks, park amenities and athletic fields, which will need to be assessed before they can safely reopen.

Trash and recycling

Solid Waste customers whose regular collection day is Thursday will have their trash and recycling picked up Friday. Friday collections will be delayed until Saturday. Schedules are subject to change based on the status of the Sarasota County Landfill. For questions about trash and recycling pickup, call Public Works Customer Service at 941-240-8050.

Website: https://www.northportfl.gov/Home

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheCityofNorthPort

City of Venice

Some roadways in coastal areas are still flooded from Hurricane Helene. City teams are out this morning, Friday, Sept. 27, conducting door-to-door wellness checks and damage assessments.

Solid Waste

Collection of trash, recyclables and properly prepared yard waste resumed for City of Venice residential customers today at 9 a.m. Do not place your trash and recycling carts or other materials at the curb in flooded areas.

Facility and Parks

City Hall and other city facilities will be open Friday. Be aware staff will be focused on storm recovery. No building inspections will be scheduled for Friday. Humphris Park at the South Jetty and the Venice Fishing Pier are closed while damage assessments are under way. Do not attempt to visit these locations.

Cancellations

The Venice Farmers Market at City Hall has been canceled for Saturday, Sept. 28. The Venice Beach Party scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

Website: https://www.venicegov.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityofVeniceFlorida/

Town of Longboat Key

The effects of Helene has created widespread impacts.

• Water service remains shut down.

• Widespread electrical outages on the island.

• Many roads remain flooded, blocked, and under unsafe conditions.

• Reports of damaged properties and vehicles.

• Re-entry: Town Officials will notify of re-entry access once damage assessments are complete. Re-entry will be based off the tier system. ⁠Click here to view information different tier criteria

Website: https://www.longboatkey.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TownofLBK/



Manatee County

Hurricane Helene stayed well offshore of Manatee County, but its tropical weather effects have left significant damage.

“We saw devastating damage along our beaches,” said Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske. “We had significant flooding across the county.”

During the storm’s passage, peak storm surges of between five and a half and seven feet were recorded at various data points throughout the county. Overnight, emergency operators answered more than a thousand 9-1-1 calls. Manatee County emergency crews responded to more than 400 calls for service. First responders say they were able to rescue and safely evacuate more than 300 residents and visitors from locations in Anna Maria Island, Palmetto and unincorporated areas of the county. Overall, more than 4200 calls have come into the 3-1-1 information line since the response to Helene began.

At first light, First-In-Teams (FIT) were dispatched to begin damage assessment and recovery efforts. Their jobs will likely be complicated by debris covering roadways and curious citizens trying to get a look at the damages for themselves. Officials are urging the public’s help during this critical post-storm period.

“Do not go out and be a disaster tourist,” said Fiske. “Please stay safe and let our crews do their work today.”

Lake Manatee -- which was drawn down to a pre-storm level of 36.5 feet -- is currently at 37.03 feet with an inflow of 872.35 cubic feet per second (CFS) and no outflow. Due to a lack of rainfall during Helene’s passage, the lake level remains about one foot lower than normal for this time of the year.

Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, Longboat Key and Bradenton Beaches water supply remains suspended until first in teams have completed their damage assessments and we can assess our water and wastewater systems.

Utilities staff is currently coordinating support for the City of Bradenton to augment their water supply which was compromised due to the saltwater storm surge that affected their system. A series of interconnects have been completed to share water from the county’s supply. The Health Emergency Support Function (ESF) 8 has verified that Blake Hospital currently has adequate water pressure, and they will continue to monitor the situation.

Out of 737 total lift stations in Manatee County, 662 are in full operation, 29 are on generator power, and 75 remain offline. Utilities staff are assisting FIT teams to assess damages.

Residents whose typical trash collection occurs on Thursday will have their refuse removed today (if the hauler has access to the property). Regularly scheduled Friday pick-ups will happen tomorrow. The Lena Rd. Landfill will be open today. The county’s contracted debris hauler is en route and will be commencing debris assessments today. Residents may begin separating their debris from trash immediately to prepare for removal.

“This is going to be an incredible long-term recovery operation,” said Director Fiske.” We are already working to get resources from the state. We are going to have points of distribution up throughout the county."

However, she was quick to caution citizens from thinking this will be a quick recovery.

“This is going to strain resources all the way from Lee County up to Georgia.”

Manatee County offices and facilities remain closed today. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) buses will not be running today.

Residents and visitors should continue to monitor local news and weather broadcasts as well as the County's social media accounts for updates. Official storm information from Manatee County at is always updated at mymanatee.org/storm.

NPS/Michelle Collier A storm flag flies over Fort Jefferson at Dry Tortugas National Park

South Florida National Parks

Following the passing of Hurricane Helene, visitors to the South Florida National Parks and Preserve should continue to exercise caution with the potential for unidentified hazards on land and in park waters. Marine waters continue to be open in all locations, but parks are still assessing missing or damaged aids to navigation. Closures or special conditions are available on each park’s website under Alerts.

Dry Tortugas National Park sustained impacts from storm surge. As conditions permit, staff will begin to assess damage and facilities. Garden and Loggerhead Keys are closed, including Fort Jefferson, the campground, main dock and visitor courtesy slips on Garden Key. Ferry and seaplane service will be suspended until Garden Key reopens. Vessels may continue to seek safe harbor within the one nautical mile anchoring zone around Garden Key, including Bird Key Harbor. No services are available.

Everglades National Park is open, but some services may be limited. Services at Flamingo will resume later today. Boaters should take precautions in park waters as there may be marine debris, derelict vessels and missing aids to navigation.

These Everglades areas remain closed:



Gulf Coast Visitor Center and Everglades City entrance (under construction until Fall 2025)

Long Pine Key campground (closed seasonally)

For guided tours and services, visitors should call or check individual websites for more information. Links can be found on the park’s website at: www.nps.gov/ever/planyourvisit/guidedtours.htm

Biscayne National Park is open for regular business. These areas include:



Convoy Point Grounds

Dante Fascell Visitor Center

Park Headquarters

Florida National Parks Association bookstore

Biscayne National Park Institute tours will resume limited operations on Friday afternoon. All morning programs and all daylong programs were cancelled for Sept. 27. However, afternoon paddling programs and Heritage of Biscayne Cruise out of the Dante Fascell Visitor Center will proceed as scheduled.

Big Cypress National Preserve is open for regular business.

For more information about Big Cypress National Preserve, visit nps.gov/bicy or follow the preserve on Facebook or Instagram .

For more information about Biscayne National Park, visit nps.gov/bisc or follow the park on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

For more information about Dry Tortugas National Park, visit nps.gov/drto or follow the park on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

For more information about Everglades National Park, visit nps.gov/ever or follow the park on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

OKECHOBEE WATERWAY

The Okeechobee Waterway Locks will resume normal operations on September 28. Normal operating hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Resources, openings and closings

RESOURCES

Better Together – A nonprofit dedicated to families and children, Better Together has vetted and background-checked host volunteer families available to provide short-term childcare to families in need of getting their children into a safe environment. Regional teams are caring for the community's needs and continuing to help families through hosting, mentoring and job resources in all areas of operation.

Phone: 239-470-2733

Website: https://bettertogetherus.org

I Need Help: https://bettertogetherus.org/better-families/apply-for-help/

I Can Volunteer: https://bettertogetherus.org/give-help/

I Can Give: https://bettertogetherus.org/donations/personal-donation/

Elite DNA Behavioral Health – With more than 30 locations throughout Florida, Elite DNA Behavioral Health provides in-person and telehealth services surrounding mental health, including mental health support during hurricane season. All Southwest Florida-area offices are currently open and operating with normal hours, while both Port Charlotte locations are only offering telehealth appointments at this time. Pre-scheduled in-person appointments at these two locations will be moved to Zoom.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Website: https://elitedna.com/

SWFL offices:

Cape Coral: 2721 Del Prado Blvd. S., Suite 200, 239-673-9034 Estero: 9401 Corkscrew Palms Circle, 3 rd floor, 239-676-0608 Fort Myers – Metro: 4310 Metro Parkway, Suite 205, 239-690-6906 Fort Myers – Plantation: 6430 Plantation Park Court, Suite 200, 239-215-1025 Lehigh Acres: 228 Plaza Drive, Suite D, 239-491-8204 Naples: 2230 Venetian Court, Suite 1, 239-236-5448 Port Charlotte: 3191 Harbor Blvd., Suites A-B, 941-883-4518 Port Charlotte: 1777 Tamiami Trail, Suite 201, 941-249-4354



Healthcare Network – With providers throughout Collier County, Healthcare Network coordinates care to effectively address every patient’s needs – regardless of job, income or insurance status.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Phone: 239-658-3000 to schedule or make an appointment. Telehealth services are also available.

Website: https://healthcareswfl.org/

NAMI Collier – One in five people live with mental illnesses daily; following a major storm event, the stressors and triggers are magnified. If you are feeling overwhelmed and need to speak to some of NAMI’s Peer Operators, call the Wam Line at 800-945-1355, or the National Suicide Hotline at 988.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Phone: 239-260-7300

Website: https://namicollier.org/

SalusCare – Provides mental health care and resources for the community including mental health impacts following a natural disaster.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Phone: 239-275-3222

Website: saluscareflorida.org/

United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades – United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties offers a 24-hour helpline for local information and social services including storm assistance by calling 211.

REOPENED

Children’s Garden of LaBelle – Open until 6 p.m. Friday.

Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands – All offices are open except for the Captiva office and the drive-up located at the River District office.

Florida Department of Health in Hendry County – Offices reopened today with regular business hours

Florida Neurology Group – Offices reopened today with normal business hours

Jewish Federation of Greater Naples. - Open until 3 p.m. Friday

License to Chill Bar & Grill – at Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach has reopened with restaurant hours from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and the bar from 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Naples Center for Functional Medicine – Closes at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Premier Mobile Health Services – Open until 5 p.m. Friday.

SalusCare – All operations have resumed for behavioral healthcare services. Please call 239-275-3222 weekdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., or in an emergency, dial 239-275-4242 or 911.

RESOURCES

Better Together – A nonprofit dedicated to families and children, Better Together has vetted and background-checked host volunteer families available to provide short-term childcare to families in need of getting their children into a safe environment. Regional teams are caring for the community's needs and continuing to help families through hosting, mentoring and job resources in all areas of operation.

Phone: 239-470-2733

Website: https://bettertogetherus.org

I Need Help: https://bettertogetherus.org/better-families/apply-for-help/

I Can Volunteer: https://bettertogetherus.org/give-help/

I Can Give: https://bettertogetherus.org/donations/personal-donation/

Elite DNA Behavioral Health – With more than 30 locations throughout Florida, Elite DNA Behavioral Health provides in-person and telehealth services surrounding mental health, including mental health support during hurricane season. All Southwest Florida-area offices are currently open and operating with normal hours, while both Port Charlotte locations are only offering telehealth appointments at this time. Pre-scheduled in-person appointments at these two locations will be moved to Zoom.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Website: https://elitedna.com/

SWFL offices:

Cape Coral: 2721 Del Prado Blvd. S., Suite 200, 239-673-9034 Estero: 9401 Corkscrew Palms Circle, 3 rd floor, 239-676-0608 Fort Myers – Metro: 4310 Metro Parkway, Suite 205, 239-690-6906 Fort Myers – Plantation: 6430 Plantation Park Court, Suite 200, 239-215-1025 Lehigh Acres: 228 Plaza Drive, Suite D, 239-491-8204 Naples: 2230 Venetian Court, Suite 1, 239-236-5448 Port Charlotte: 3191 Harbor Blvd., Suites A-B, 941-883-4518 Port Charlotte: 1777 Tamiami Trail, Suite 201, 941-249-4354



Healthcare Network – With providers throughout Collier County, Healthcare Network coordinates care to effectively address every patient’s needs – regardless of job, income or insurance status.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Phone: 239-658-3000 to schedule or make an appointment. Telehealth services are also available.

Website: https://healthcareswfl.org/

NAMI Collier – One in five people live with mental illnesses daily; following a major storm event, the stressors and triggers are magnified. If you are feeling overwhelmed and need to speak to some of NAMI’s Peer Operators, call the Wam Line at 800-945-1355, or the National Suicide Hotline at 988.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Phone: 239-260-7300

Website: https://namicollier.org/

SalusCare – Provides mental health care and resources for the community including mental health impacts following a natural disaster.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Phone: 239-275-3222

Website: saluscareflorida.org/

United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades – United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties offers a 24-hour helpline for local information and social services including storm assistance by calling 211.

REOPENED

Children’s Garden of LaBelle – Open until 6 p.m. Friday.

Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands – All offices are open except for the Captiva office and the drive-up located at the River District office.

Florida Department of Health in Hendry County – Offices reopened today with regular business hours

Florida Neurology Group – Offices reopened today with normal business hours

Jewish Federation of Greater Naples. - Open until 3 p.m. Friday

License to Chill Bar & Grill – at Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach has reopened with restaurant hours from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and the bar from 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Naples Center for Functional Medicine – Closes at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Premier Mobile Health Services – Open until 5 p.m. Friday.

SalusCare – All operations have resumed for behavioral healthcare services. Please call 239-275-3222 weekdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., or in an emergency, dial 239-275-4242 or 911.

CLOSED

Captiva Cruises – All trips through Friday are canceled and the office is closed. The Coastal Cleanup departing from McCarthy’s Marina on Saturday, Sept. 28 is canceled.

Child Care of Southwest Florida – All Lee County early learning centers will remain closed on Sept. 27.

Conservancy of Southwest Florida – The Nature Center has been closed since Aug. 27 for regular updates, with plans to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Updates and changes will be noted on the website and social media.

Guadalupe Resale Shop – The Resale Shop will be closed on Sept. 27 because of standing water on roadways around Collier County. Located at 12980 Tamiami Trail North, Unit 10, in Naples, the Resale Shop anticipates reopening on Sept. 28 for its normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties – Out of an abundance of caution, Habitat’s Administrative Office and ReStore locations will be closed, and volunteer opportunities will be canceled on Sept. 27. The organization expects to reopen Sept. 30.

Healthcare Network – All Healthcare Network offices will be closed on Sept. 27 for staff training. To schedule an appointment, please call 239-658-3000.

Lee County Legal Aid Society – Lee County Legal Aid Society will be closed Sept. 27.

Margaritaville, Fort Myers Beach - The 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, Lah De Dah, Fins Up! Beach Club, Coconut Telegraph and JWB Grill will be closed on Sept. 27. Island Hopper Fest has suspended events for Friday, Sept. 27.

NAMI Collier County – NAMI will be closed on Sept. 27 and reopen on Sept. 30.

Pace Center for Girls, Lee – Pace Lee and its Center in Fort Myers will remain closed on Sept. 27, with plans to reopen on Sept. 30.

Raymond Building Supply – Closed on Sept. 27: Naples, North Fort Myers, North Port, LouMac Distributors, Distribution Center. Auburndale and Lakeland locations are open.

Shell Factory & Nature Park – The Shell Factory & Nature Park will be closed on Sept. 27 and reopen for its final weekend on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wonder Gardens – Wonder Gardens will remain closed on Sept. 27 for clean-up with plans to reopen on Saturday, Sept. 28. Check the website and social media for updates.

Captiva Cruises – All trips through Friday are canceled and the office is closed. The Coastal Cleanup departing from McCarthy’s Marina on Saturday, Sept. 28 is canceled.

Child Care of Southwest Florida – All Lee County early learning centers will remain closed on Sept. 27.

Conservancy of Southwest Florida – The Nature Center has been closed since Aug. 27 for regular updates, with plans to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Updates and changes will be noted on the website and social media.

Guadalupe Resale Shop – The Resale Shop will be closed on Sept. 27 because of standing water on roadways around Collier County. Located at 12980 Tamiami Trail North, Unit 10, in Naples, the Resale Shop anticipates reopening on Sept. 28 for its normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties – Out of an abundance of caution, Habitat’s Administrative Office and ReStore locations will be closed, and volunteer opportunities will be canceled on Sept. 27. The organization expects to reopen Sept. 30.

Healthcare Network – All Healthcare Network offices will be closed on Sept. 27 for staff training. To schedule an appointment, please call 239-658-3000.

Lee County Legal Aid Society – Lee County Legal Aid Society will be closed Sept. 27.

Margaritaville, Fort Myers Beach - The 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, Lah De Dah, Fins Up! Beach Club, Coconut Telegraph and JWB Grill will be closed on Sept. 27. Island Hopper Fest has suspended events for Friday, Sept. 27.

NAMI Collier County – NAMI will be closed on Sept. 27 and reopen on Sept. 30.

Pace Center for Girls, Lee – Pace Lee and its Center in Fort Myers will remain closed on Sept. 27, with plans to reopen on Sept. 30.

Raymond Building Supply – Closed on Sept. 27: Naples, North Fort Myers, North Port, LouMac Distributors, Distribution Center. Auburndale and Lakeland locations are open.

Shell Factory & Nature Park – The Shell Factory & Nature Park will be closed on Sept. 27 and reopen for its final weekend on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wonder Gardens – Wonder Gardens will remain closed on Sept. 27 for clean-up with plans to reopen on Saturday, Sept. 28. Check the website and social media for updates.

Editor's note: Listing of resources, openings and closings courtesy of Priority Marketing, Fort Myers.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.