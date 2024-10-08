Don't wait to evacuate -- don't squander you chance to get out

“Everyone in Zones A and B should move to a safe place by Tuesday evening. If the forecast track or intensity changes, more evacuations may be necessary later today or tomorrow morning.”

On Monday, Lee County Public Safety Director Ben Abes announced mandatory evacuations for everyone living in Zones A and B. It is imperative to heed this order as soon as possible, rather than putting it off to the last minute.

Courtesy of Lee County. / Courtesy of Lee County Lee County Evacuation Zones.

First, evacuation becomes risky once gale force winds arrive. Given Milton’s intensity and the size of its wind field, that could happen before dawn on Wednesday.



Not only is tire traction compromised once winds reach 45 miles per hour, but the amount of debris encountered on roadways and at intersections increases exponentially. Traffic light outages may also add to travel times.

Second, the slower a storm’s forward momentum, the greater the rainfall it will produce, and Milton is currently tracking at just 9 mph – the same forward speed we experienced with Hurricane Ian.



The rainfall we’ve received in the past few days from the low-pressure system that is drawing Milton in our direction has already overwhelmed swales, retention ponds and other storm-water collection points in many places. Additional rainfall is likely to render many roadways impassable, prompting time-consuming detours – assuming alternate routes are even available.

Finally, once storm surge arrives, it’s too late to evacuate.

One cubic yard of sea water weighs 1,728 pounds. It can be difficult to stand in just 6 inches of surge. A foot of surge moving at 8 to 15 mph can sweep you and your car away. Plus, surge is likely to contain debris that function like battering rams, drowning even the strongest swimmer.

Accordingly, if you live in Evacuation Zones A or B, don’t wait to evacuate. Leave as soon as you can.

