When will Publix and Walmart close ahead of Hurricane Milton?

WGCU | By Tara Calligan
Published October 8, 2024 at 11:59 AM EDT
Welcome to Publix reusable bags on register
Publix
Welcome to Publix reusable bags on register

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida's west coast, now is the time to gather any final supplies. Publix announced most of its locations in Southwest Florida will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, with inland stores closing at 5 p.m.

Click here for an online tracker to show which stores are currently open.

A few Walmart and Sam's Club locations have already closed ahead of the hurricane. Click here for an online tracker to show which stores are currently open.

