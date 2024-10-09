Outages across Southwest Florida climb as Milton nears the coast

10-9-24 POWER TRUCKS STAGING VO.mp4

Power outage reports started filtering in Wednesday as soon as the growing tornadic winds from Hurricane Milton ramped up across the Gulf coastal areas of Florida.

Initially reporting small numbers, by 3 p.m. Florida Power & Light said it had more than 20,000 spread out over Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades, Hendry, DeSoto, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Lee County bore the brunt of the winds, with more than 10,700 without power. Manatee was next with more than 7,700 powerless.

FPL had been already working and noted that more than 12,000 customers had been restored by 3 p.m.

The Lee County Electric Cooperative listed 3,438 outages in Collier and Lee counties combined.

More outages were expected as Milton inched closer to Southwest Florida’s coast Wednesday.

Dozens of utility crews were being staged at Jet Blue Park off Colonial Boulevard in anticipation of the more major parts of the storm yet to hit land.

