Cold weather shelters open in Charlotte, Sarasota as temps are expected to plunge tonight

Due to the National Weather Service forecasting cold temperatures Tuesday night, cold weather shelters will be available in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

In Charlotte County, the Charlotte CARE Center (formerly the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition), at 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold.

Guests will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 8 p.m.

In Sarasota County, emergency management officials are coordinating with municipal and community partners to provide cold weather shelter for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures.

The 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port, will be available for cold weather sheltering beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Those attending should bring their own sleeping materials.

Breeze Route 9 is operating on a normal schedule and serves stops on Tamiami Trail at Espanola Avenue/Almonte Terrace (a 0.1-mile walk to 100 Church). Those in the North Port service area could also use Breeze OnDemand services. Visit www.scgov.net/breeze for information on Breeze services. The Breeze Rider app can also be used to check bus arrival times and plan routes.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise using extreme caution when heating your home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increases during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices.

More heating safety tips can be found here.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.