Frigid temps in Collier County prompt opening of warming sites; Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota counties continue plans for sheltering

Due to temperatures in Collier County over the next 24 hours predicted at 40 degrees or less, several sites will serve as warming shelters for those in need. Previous plans made in Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties for cold weather sheltering will be continued Friday night.

The Collier County sites include St. Mathews House at 2001 Airport-Pulling Road, South in Naples (239) 774-0500, and Immokalee Friendship House at 602 West Main Street in Immokalee, (239) 657-4090.

Those who plan to use the warming shelter should make efforts to bring their own bedding, food, medications, toiletries, water, and anything else they need to be comfortable.

As a reminder, cold weather safety rules include:

Protect People: Pay careful attention to children and the elderly. They are especially vulnerable to the cold and the least able to protect themselves. Dress in layers and wear a hat that covers your ears when outdoors.

Pay careful attention to children and the elderly. They are especially vulnerable to the cold and the least able to protect themselves. Dress in layers and wear a hat that covers your ears when outdoors. Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors. Pets that must be left outside should have an enclosed shelter with the entrance facing away from the wind.

Bring pets indoors. Pets that must be left outside should have an enclosed shelter with the entrance facing away from the wind. Protect Against Fires in the Home: Take the time to prepare and inspect heating equipment before using. According to the National Fire Protection Association, incorrect use of heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires.

In Lee County, government officials are coordinating with its partner agencies for cold-weather outreach.

Lee County Emergency Management, the Lee County Department of Human & Veteran Services, Lee County Transit (LeeTran) and additional partners typically coordinate plans during timeframes in which the temperature drops below 40 degrees for a period of time.

Plans include:

Today, Friday, Jan. 24, in the evening: The Salvation Army will have a limited number of single beds available on a first come first serve basis. Individuals who are seeking respite from the weather are encouraged to contact the Salvation Army at 239-789-1169 for availability.



Saturday, Jan. 25, in the mornings: LeeTran will provide warming bus stations 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at:

Cape Coral Transfer Center, 820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral Edison Mall Transfer Center, 4300 Solomon Drive, Fort Myer (The transfer center is at the south end of the Edison Mall parking lot)



Additionally, Human & Veteran Services (HVS) staff as part of the Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams are reaching out to individuals throughout the community to offer information and resources to those who are experiencing homelessness. HOT teams are providing cold-weather supplies such as jackets, socks, blankets and handwarmers.

The Lee County HVS coordinated entry phone line also is available by calling 239-533-7996.

In Charlotte County, the Charlotte CARE Center (formerly the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition), 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold Friday night, Jan. 24. Guests will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 8 p.m.

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partners to provide cold weather shelter for those individuals in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures. Those attending should bring their own sleeping materials.

Cold weather shelters will be offered tonight, Friday, Jan. 24, at the locations below:

100 Church

14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Cold weather shelter will be open at 100 Church from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. A meal will be provided.

Salvation Army

1400 10th St., Sarasota

Cold weather shelter will be open at the Salvation Arm from 5 p.m. until 6 a.m. A meal will be provided.

