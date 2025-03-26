AccuWeather: Western Florida at high risk for hurricanes in 2025

Commercial weathercasting service AccuWeather is forecasting three to six direct storm impacts to the U.S. during the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season.

The service also predicts western Florida faces a higher-than-average risk of a direct impact along with Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina and Atlantic Canada.

In a media briefing Wednesday, AccuWeather’s experts said exceptionally warm waters will increase the risk of rapid intensification within 100 miles of the coastline.

“Everyone needs to start planning and preparing for hurricane season. Climatology, weather patterns, water temperatures, and many other factors all point to yet another active Atlantic hurricane season with more tropical storms and hurricanes forming, compared to the historical average,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “We expect fewer named storms this year compared to last year. The total number of storms is not truly what defines a hurricane season; it is the impacts to land and populated areas. It only takes one landfall to create a devastating season.”

AccuWeather’s 2025 Atlantic hurricane season forecast predicts 13 to 18 named storms this year, with seven to 10 of those storms expected to strengthen into hurricanes.

The seasonal hurricane forecast from Colorado State University is expected next week.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.