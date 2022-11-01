Search Query
Show Search
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
© 2022 WGCU News
Menu
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM News Stream
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM Classical
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-HD Radio Reading Service
All Streams
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
Tech
Bobby Allyn/NPR
Top European official: if Twitter ignores the law, penalties will 'haunt' Elon Musk
Bobby Allyn
In her first interview since Musk took the reins of Twitter, Margrethe Vestager said there will be serious penalties against Twitter if the platform ignores new European speech laws.