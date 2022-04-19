© 2022 WGCU News
GCL Book Club

Grant Ginder, Let's Not Do That Again

Published April 19, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
In Grant Ginder’s new novel Let’s Not Do That Again Congresswoman Nancy Harrison is in the midst of a campaign for New York Senate.  She’d appreciate the cooperation of her adult children but that is apparently not happening. Her son, who once was her fixer, is now passionate about the musical he’s writing about the life of Joan Didion, and less so about his job as a professor at NYU. Her daughter Greta seems to be in a relationship with a French man whose political beliefs are alarmingly extreme. Still, Nancy's campaign steamrolls on. The novel is funny and smart, and will keep you turning pages.

Peter Schottenfels
Author Grant Ginder

Buy the book!

Read the New York Times review. Let's Not Do That Again: A Crackling Satire Set Against a Senate Run.

GCL Book Club gulf coast life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
