In the new novel by Marie Myung-Ok Lee, The Evening Hero, Dr. Youngman Kwak has been keeping a secret since he immigrated from Korea after the Korean war, and it’s about to come to light. At the same time, the hospital where he has spent his career as an ob-gyn is being taken over by private equity and ultimately closed. Meanwhile, his wife is more devoted to an evangelical church is town than to him. Listen to our conversation about the book.

