Encore: Andrea Elliott, Invisible Child

This episode originally aired Feb. 16, 2022. In May, Elliott was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in General Nonfiction for this book, Invisible Child.

This week on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, Cary Barbor talks with Andrea Elliott. She's a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter for The New York Times and the author of the new book Invisible Child. The book follows a young New Yorker named Dasani who, together with her family, is battling poverty, homelessness, the time-wasting nonsense of bureaucracies, overcrowded schools, and more. Dasani takes on a parental role for her 7 siblings as both parents get caught up in cycles of addiction, unemployment, and rage at the system that seems determined to thwart them at every opportunity. But despite the nearly endless obstacles she faces, Dasani’s spirit shines through. Elliott’s tale of her life thus far is a riveting look at how the least privileged in American cities get through every day. It’s essential reading.

Buy the book!

Read the New York Times series.