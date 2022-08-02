Beverly Gooden, Surviving: Why We Stay and How We Leave Abusive Relationships

It was relatively early in Beverly Gooden’s marriage when she awoke on a Saturday morning to her husband shoving her off the bed. He went on to attempt to strangle her. It wasn’t the first time he had tried this, and his anger was inexplicable each time. She went on to survive her abusive marriage and get out of it. She created the online movement #WhyIStayed. And now she has written an indispensable book called Surviving: Why We Stay and How We Leave Abusive Relationships.

Kea Dupree-Alfred / Author Beverly Gooden

