Lynne Tillman, Mothercare: On Obligation, Love, Death, and Ambivalence. Plus Janet Somerville!

Published November 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST
This time on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we hear from Lynn Tillman. She is a novelist and short story writer and has been a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award in Criticism. Today we talk with her about her latest, Mothercare: On Obligation, Love, Death, and Ambivalence. She writes about her mother’s brain injury, and caring for her through it, despite their lifelong rocky relationship. It’s short on sentimentality and long on candor and the crisp insight that Tillman is well known for. Join us to hear our conversation, on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club.
Next we hear from literary critic and writer Janet Somerville, who brings us four new works of literary fiction: Erin Bledsoe, The Forty Elephants; Jessie Burton, The House of Fortune; Jonathan Coe, Mr. Wilder and Me; and Susan Elia MacNeal, Mother, Daughter, Traitor, Spy. Hit "listen" for more on these four wonderful books.

