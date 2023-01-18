© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
300x300-gcl-book-club.png
GCL Book Club

Michael Frank, One Hundred Saturdays

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published January 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST
Merged 100 Sat.jpg
Marta Barisione
/
Author Michael Frank and the cover of One Hundred Saturdays

Stella Levi grew up in the Jewish quarter on the Island of Rhodes. Her entire community was deported to the Nazi death camps at Auschwitz and Levi was one of the few to survive.

Stella Levi with her friend Camuggi, photo by Michael Frank.jpg
Michael Frank
/
Stella Levi with her friend Camuggi

She began to tell her story for the first time at age 92 to writer Michael Frank. Holocaust Remembrance Day is next week on January 27, and just in time for that, we present this conversation with Michael Frank, who recorded Levi’s memories in his book One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for a Lost World. The book also has rich illustrations by Maira Kalman.

Buy the book.

Tags
GCL Book Club gulf coast life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry