Encore: Stephanie Foo, What My Bones Know

This episode originally aired on April 6, 2022.

Stephanie Foo was a producer on public radio’s This American Life when she was diagnosed with Complex PTSD. She decided to look into it deeply to help herself heal from an abusive childhood. She talks with host Cary Barbor about her candid and compelling new memoir What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma.

Bryan Derballa / Stephanie Foo Photo by Bryan Derballa

Buy the book.

Buy the audiobook, which includes audio from Foo's therapy sessions.

