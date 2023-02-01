© 2023 WGCU News
GCL Book Club

Encore: Stephanie Foo, What My Bones Know

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published February 1, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST
WHAT MY BONES KNOW cover.jpg

This episode originally aired on April 6, 2022.

Stephanie Foo was a producer on public radio’s This American Life when she was diagnosed with Complex PTSD. She decided to look into it deeply to help herself heal from an abusive childhood. She talks with host Cary Barbor about her candid and compelling new memoir What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma.

Stephanie Foo
Bryan Derballa
/
Stephanie Foo Photo by Bryan Derballa

