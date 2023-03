In Dizz Tate’s new novel Brutes, a tween girl goes missing in a suburban Florida subdivision. A group of 13-year-old girls—the “brutes” of the title—observe and hang around as the adults launch a frenzied search. They also narrate the novel, providing an intimate view into the dark side of the Sunshine State as well the unshakable bonds and the joys of the girls’ devoted friendship.

