GCL Book Club

Summer Reads, with Janet Somerville

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
Summer is just around the corner, and here at the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we want to make sure you have lots of great reads to choose from. Today we are joined by Janet Somerville, book critic for the Toronto Star and author of Yours For Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn’s Letters of Love and War, 1930-1949. She has a buffet of ten delicious titles to offer us—thrillers, historical fiction, literary novels, and more. There is something for everyone, to keep you happily reading or audiobooking through the summer.

Buy Janet Somerville's Yours for Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn's Letters of Love and War, 1930-1949.

Buy Every Man a King and Strangers in the Night.

Buy Kunstlers In Paradise.

Buy Loyalty.

Buy A Death at the Party.

Ginevra
Buy My Father's House.

Buy Code Name Sapphire.

Buy Pineapple Street.

Buy The Wager.

Buy Daughter Dalloway.

GCL Book Club gulf coast life
