Linda Villarosa, Under the Skin

There’s an alarming saying in medical circles that Black people in the US “live sicker and die quicker.” Linda Villarosa, a write for the New York Times Magazine, explores this phenomenon in her book UNDER THE SKIN: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation. Villarosa finds that erroneous beliefs about Black bodies, dating from the time of enslavement, continue to influence certain medical practices to this day. Coping with the daily stress of racism ages Black people prematurely. And racist beliefs held by doctors and other medical professionals often keep Black people from getting the care they need.

Villarosa’s book was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. It will open your eyes to the stark differences in our medical system.

Buy the book!