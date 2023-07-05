© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
GCL Book Club

Encore: Diana Goetsch, 'This Body I Wore'

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT

This episode originally aired on September 21, 2022.

On this episode of the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we hear from poet and essayist Diana Goetsch. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, Ploughshares, Best American Poetry and many more. We'll discuss her new memoir, This Body I Wore, which chronicles her journey coming out as a trans woman at age 50. At the same time, the book is a social history of how trans people have navigated a culture that has only recently begun to show signs of accepting them. 

Buy the book!

Tags
GCL Book Club gulf coast life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry