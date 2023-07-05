Encore: Diana Goetsch, 'This Body I Wore'

This episode originally aired on September 21, 2022.

On this episode of the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we hear from poet and essayist Diana Goetsch. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, Ploughshares, Best American Poetry and many more. We'll discuss her new memoir, This Body I Wore, which chronicles her journey coming out as a trans woman at age 50. At the same time, the book is a social history of how trans people have navigated a culture that has only recently begun to show signs of accepting them.

