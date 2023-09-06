GCL Book Club: Laura Tillman, The Migrant Chef

Lalo Garcia started his career as a produce picker in Florida and Michigan with his family. Today, he is the chef and owner of Maximo Bistrot, a Mexico City restaurant that was named Best International Restaurant in 2023 by the readers of Food & Wine magazine.

In her new book The Migrant Chef: The Life and Times of Lalo Garcia, journalist Laura Tillman traces Lalo’s journey from those produce fields to his post as a beloved chef and creative and generous business owner.

Tillman joins us from Mexico City, where she lives.

Buy the book!

