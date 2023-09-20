© 2023 WGCU News

GCL Book Club

Encore: Michael Frank, One Hundred Saturdays

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published September 20, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT
Author Michael Frank and the cover of One Hundred Saturdays
Marta Barisione
Author Michael Frank and the cover of One Hundred Saturdays

This episode originally aired on January 18, 2023.

Stella Levi grew up in the Jewish quarter on the Island of Rhodes. Her entire community was deported to the Nazi death camps at Auschwitz and Levi was one of the few to survive.

Stella Levi with her friend Camuggi
Michael Frank
Stella Levi with her friend Camuggi

She began to tell her story for the first time at age 92 to writer Michael Frank. Holocaust Remembrance Day is next week on January 27, and just in time for that, we present this conversation with Michael Frank, who recorded Levi’s memories in his book One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for a Lost World. The book also has rich illustrations by Maira Kalman.

