Encore: Michael Frank, One Hundred Saturdays

This episode originally aired on January 18, 2023.

Stella Levi grew up in the Jewish quarter on the Island of Rhodes. Her entire community was deported to the Nazi death camps at Auschwitz and Levi was one of the few to survive.

Michael Frank Stella Levi with her friend Camuggi

She began to tell her story for the first time at age 92 to writer Michael Frank. Holocaust Remembrance Day is next week on January 27, and just in time for that, we present this conversation with Michael Frank, who recorded Levi’s memories in his book One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for a Lost World. The book also has rich illustrations by Maira Kalman.

